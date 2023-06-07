Rosé’s curse strikes again as Taylor Swift breaks up with Matty Healy

Taylor Swift just broke up with Matty Healy. To us, it’s just another couple falling victim to Rosé’s curse.

“Whoever takes a photo with Rosé will break up with their significant other shortly after.” This golden rule is known by pop girlies across the world. On the news, it says the two broke up because they’re “incompatible with each other,” but we know the real story. It must have been the curse of Blackpink’s Rosé.

This photo surfaced as the news of Taylor Swift and Matty Healy broke. Just another classic case, as this already happened with a number of celebrities, including Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid, Zach Braff and Florence Pugh, Bella Poarch and her husband, as well as Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker.

For photo evidence:

While many have doubted Rosé’s power, the number of incidents have made a lot of people manifest this. Gigi Hadid took a picture with Rosé, and then broke up with Zayn Malik. Kendall Jenner took a photo with Rosé, and then broke up with Devin Booker. Rosé snapped a picture with Florence Pugh, you know where this is going…

Whilst many fear the wrath of Rosé, netizens are somewhat happy to see Matty Healy and Taylor Swift break up, a little after Taylor took a photo with Rosé. Many are thanking Rosé for this incident for good reasons.

As a side note, Rosé also took a photo with Sabrina Carpenter, and a question popped into people’s minds: will the curse work backwards and get Sabrina a partner now that she’s single?

Stay tuned.

[Hero and featured image credit: @erenfromtarget/Twitter]