Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ album is getting a deluxe version featuring Ice Spice and Lana Del Rey 

Entertainment
25 May 2023 06:33 PM

Sanika Achrekar

Taylor Swift has announced the deluxe edition of her new album Midnights dubbed Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) and Swifties cannot keep calm. The singer took to her social media accounts to announce the deluxe edition while also revealing that it will feature some exciting new collaborations and never before heard tracks. (Hint: She actually listened to all of our complaints about the lack of Lana Del Rey in ‘Snow on the Beach‘.

Ice Spice, Lana Del Rey and more: What can we expect from Taylor Swift’s new deluxe album?

In Midnights (Til Dawn Edition), fans can expect to see some exciting new collaborations by Swift and new bonus tracks that demonstrate her impeccable songwriting skills. One of the aforementioned collaborations will be a new version of ‘Karma’ featuring Ice Spice. Lana Del Rey will also be lending newly recorded vocals to Snow on the Beach‘, much to the excitement of Swifties and the Lana Cult. Both the digital and physical editions of the album will feature these exclusive tracks.

Taylor Swift New Album
Image credit: Instagram/Taylor Swift

Additionally, the digital version will include the previously unavailable song ‘Hits Different’, which was originally only available in the Target-exclusive Lavender Edition of Midnights. For those fans who prefer the physical copy, it will feature a special From The Vault track titled ‘You’re Losing Me’. With the Anti-Hero’ singer’s latest revelations about her personal life (Sorry, we are still not over her break-up), the title of this new song has already created some buzz and excitement on social media.

When is Taylor Swift releasing Midnights (Til Dawn Edition)?

Taylor Swift New Album
Image credit: Instagram/Taylor Swift

The Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) will have its release at midnight (of course) on May 26. It will also be exclusively available on CD during shows of Swift’s Eras Tour at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey this weekend, starting at 12:30 p.m. EST.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Instagram/Taylor Swift)

This story first appeared here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: What is Taylor Swift's next album?

Answer: Taylor Swift will be releasing a deluxe edition for her 10th studio album Midnights called Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) on May 26.

Music Taylor Swift lana del rey Midnights Ice Spice
Sanika Achrekar
