I’m not a Swiftie – here’s my review of the Taylor Swift movie

Can a non-Swiftie still have a good time watching the Taylor Swift movie? Here’s my review.

When my best friend invited me to watch Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie, I told her that even though I wouldn’t know most of the songs, I’d be down. Besides, I knew that I would still be entertained because of just how great a performer Taytay, as I affectionately call her, is. Even non-Swifties surely must see this, and those who disagree are definitely in denial.

The fact that I wouldn’t know most of the songs didn’t bother me, but as the day drew nearer, there was some anxiety. I wondered if this was the same thing Swifties who attended the actual concert felt. Probably not because my anxiety wasn’t because I was going to see the love of my life slay it on stage and experience it with a bunch of other passionate fans like me, but more centred on the fact that maybe there will be passionate fans in the theatre that might be… you know, too passionate.

The film has ignited a debate about movie theater etiquette though it could be argued that it may not necessarily apply here. “It’s a concert! But it’s a movie. But it’s Taylor! But it’s a movie.”

I don’t necessarily fall into one argument or the other, but I was just worried that I was going to be the one guy sitting down, bopping my head along while everyone else was screaming their lungs out. Nevertheless, I steeled myself and headed to the theatre not really knowing what to expect.

When we bought the tickets, there were a handful of people who had already reserved their seats. Me and my best friend knew there was a chance we’d see more people coming especially since we were about an hour early to showtime. The tickets also caught us off guard: they cost at least around S$20. Maybe it was because they were using the special theatre with the special sound system or something? Since we’re shelling out this much cash, this movie really needed to deliver.

Surprisingly, it was only those handful of people who were in the theatre and no one else. It was a stark difference to the TikTok my best friend sent me where fans were fully singing and dancing at a showing here in Thailand. She was hoping our theatre wouldn’t be the same. I shared her sentiments, but by the end of it, we wished that there could have been some life in our fellow audience members.

There was a family a few rows in front of us whose daughter was dancing a little bit but other than that, it was… well, just like an audience watching any other movie. Because there was such decorum, my bestie and I stuck to quick and silent hand claps while showering compliments in a British accent. “Superb,” we’d say after Ms. Swift’s absolutely fantastic 10-minute performance of the iconic “All Too Well”. Jake Gyllenhaal might say otherwise.

I was really only looking forward to two songs which were sung early on, “Love Story” and “You Belong With Me”, though I also was familiar with her other hits like “Shake It Off”. But for most of the concert, I was listening to the songs and taking in the production unlike the people on screen who knew the lyrics by heart and were singing at the top of their lungs. I was certainly grateful I was in the theatre instead of the actual concert. I found myself saying, “That’s the TikTok song!”, to which my best friend would cast a dirty look at me. I’m certain I would have been beaten to death if I said that out loud surrounded by Swifties at SoFi Stadium.

But the wonderful thing about Taytay is that she’s such a fantastic writer and a creative that even if I didn’t know the songs she was singing, I was still pretty enthralled. I’d liken the experience to a musical, and there were definitely instances in the concert where it felt like it, especially during the song “Tolerate It” where Taytay is confronting this man, climbing on a table and smashing glassware, all while the man just nurses a white wine and awkwardly sits there. I was content just listening to the story of the song and how the production unfolded.

The production as a whole plays a part in this whole thing, and I’m sure those who have been to one of her concerts in person can testify to this. But it’s a completely different experience watching it in a theatre, and I’d still recommend those who’ve watched the concert live to still go watch the movie (though I’m guessing I don’t really need to encourage you). There were times I audibly gasped and reacted to the stage lighting and effects and how it all synced with the music. The movie gives you a better perspective of the production as a whole rather than just being stuck on one side if you were watching live. I’m not saying one is better than the other. They’re just different experiences… Okay, watching her live is probably a transcendent experience but you get what I mean.

And finally, what can be said about Ms. Swift herself? The woman puts this show on, sometimes back-to-back, and barely stops for a breather. She dances, she plays, her vocals don’t falter, and she’s as cute as a button whenever she talks to her thousands of fans. She still gets overwhelmed by the applause. At one show, she even didn’t realise people were cheering for her. It’s hard not to love Taylor, and this film shows not just how fantastic a performer and writer she is but also just what an amazing person she is.

So even though I’m not a Swiftie by any means, I left that theatre having enjoyed myself. It truly felt like I came from a concert, so much so that when I got home and I was watching an interview with Taytay, I found myself thinking “She was really that tall in person”. I had to remind myself that I saw a movie and not the real Taylor Swift on stage.

The Swifties out there already know what they’re getting when they watch the movie, but if you’re a non-Swiftie like me and you have about S$20 to spare – or more likely have a daughter or girlfriend who wants to bring you along to watch the movie – fret not. You’re in for an enjoyable time. Like Taytay says at the beginning of the movie, let her take you on the journey of ten years’ worth of music.

[Hero image: AMC Theatres FB]