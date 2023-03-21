facebook
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: The best Twitter reactions and memes so far
21 Mar 2023

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour: The best Twitter reactions and memes so far

Vichayuth Chantan
Content Writer, Bangkok

Taylor Swift officially went on tour for the first time in five years and saying that the fans were impressed with her Eras Tour would be an understatement. Let’s look at Twitter reactions.

She’s an icon, she’s a legend, she is the moment. Taylor Swift’s tour is having fans all over the world feeling overwhelmed. Those who weren’t able to attend in person — the ticket pricing alone garnered plenty of memes — are star-struck by moments posted on social media.

The Eras Tour is a collection of Taylor Swift’s journey “one era at a time,” as the artists explains herself. The setlist is comprised of all her 10 albums since 2006, including both fan favourites and songs that are deeply meaningful to her. When Miss Americana came on, no one on Twitter was able to contain their excitement, to say the least.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Taylor Swift/Facebook]

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour: Twitter reactions and memes

As soon as it began

We’re not worthy of her

And those Louboutins, we see you girl

Only one song from Speak Now is a travesty

There’s my next wallpaper

Taylor Swift on stage with Paramore as opening act? We all won girlies

She’s mother for all of this

They really went all out

There’s simply no choice but to stan this woman

A reminder that she can now legally rerecord Speak Now sooo 👀

Sounds about right?

For those of us outside the U.S.

And lastly, we’re all waiting.

Music Taylor Swift twitter memes reactions
A bar enthusiast with passion for good food, Vichayuth can be found trying out new menus and making friends over drinks. His hobbies include video games, listening to live music, and silently judging you from across the room.

 
