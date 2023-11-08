Corner, cousin: ‘The Bear’ has been renewed for Season 3

We’re going back to the kitchen. The Bear is officially returning for Season 3.

If you hadn’t gotten enough of the chaos of the kitchen and Richie passionately singing along to Taylor Swift, then you’re in luck. FX and Hulu have officially renewed The Bear for a third season. Get ready to see Carmy and co., who have successfully transformed the Berzatto Italian sandwich shop into a full-fledged restaurant, return for more drama, hilarious antics, and a whole lot of angst considering what happened in the Season 2 finale.

The Bear is coming back for Season 3

Since it premiered in 2022, The Bear has become a beloved TV show by many. The show follows Carmy, played by Jeremy Allen White, a talented chef who leaves behind his Michelin-starred restaurant career to take care of the daily restaurant once run by his recently deceased brother. After assembling a motley crew of kitchen staff, including the young yet skilled and ambitious Sydney, played by Ayo Edebiri, the first two seasons of the show chronicle the staff’s troubles and Carmy’s efforts to transform the establishment into a Michelin-worthy restaurant.

Of course, it comes at a cost. The Season 2 finale (spoilers ahead) ends with the successful first night for The Bear, the new apt name for the restaurant, but it also saw the seeming end of Carmy’s budding relationship with Claire and a possible tragic turn of events for Marcus. We can only speculate until Season 3 eventually arrives.

But when that will be, no one exactly knows yet. Aside from the confirmation that the show’s been renewed, details are sparse. The SAG-AFTRA strike, which is still ongoing, will definitely determine when the show can start filming again. For now, we’ll be polishing forks, walking quickly in kitchens while yelling “Corner”, and singing “Love Story” at the top of our lungs.

[Hero image: Hulu]