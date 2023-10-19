Studio Ghibli’s ‘The Boy and the Heron’ English voice cast includes Christian Bale, Florence Pugh

The Boy and the Heron marks Academy Award-winning director Hayao Miyazaki’s return to feature filmmaking after a decade. Ahead of its release, the American distributor of the film, GKIDS announced the voice cast and it boasts of diverse talent.

Like many anime releases in recent years, the upcoming Studio Ghibli film will offer audiences the option to watch it in its original Japanese language with English subtitles, as well as an English language dub. Curious to know the voice cast behind the characters in the English version of The Boy and The Heron? Hint: Batman!

From Robert Pattinson to Willem Dafoe, Meet the star-studded English voice cast of ‘The Boy and the Heron’

If you are curious about the plot, the release date of the movie and other details, keep scrolling for all the information on the new Miyazaki film.

The voice cast for The Boy and the Heron’s English-dubbed version includes a remarkable lineup of top-tier expertise. This eagerly awaited movie, previously speculated to be the final masterpiece of Miyazaki, features Hollywood A-listers like Christian Bale, Florence Pugh and Mark Hamill.

The complete list of voice actors unveiled:

Luca Padovan as protagonist Mahito Maki

Christian Bale as Shoichi Maki

Dave Bautista as The Parakeet King

Florence Pugh as Kiriko

Gemma Chan as Natsuko

Willem Dafoe as Noble Pelican

Robert Pattinson as The Gray Heron

Karen Fukuhara as Lady Himi

Mark Hamill as Granduncle

Mamoudou Athie, Tony Revolri and Dan Stevens as the Parakeets

The English-language dub was created under the SAG-AFTRA Foreign Dubbing Agreement.

What is the plot of the upcoming Studio Ghibli film?

Penned and directed by Miyazaki, this semi-autobiographical tale tells the story of a 12-year-old boy named Mahito Maki. Following the tragic loss of his mother in a fire-bombing incident, Mahito is sent to live with his aunt, Natsuko, in a secluded countryside residence by his father, Shoichi.

There, Mahito starts observing a heron and decides to follow it through a tunnel. Upon emerging from the tunnel into a magnificent hall, he encounters an illusion of his mother. Accompanied by the heron, he goes on to explore the imaginative wonderland described as a realm shared by the living and the departed.

When will the ‘The Boy and the Heron’ be released?

Both the Japanese and English-language versions of The Boy and the Heron are scheduled for a theatrical release on 8 December 2023.

