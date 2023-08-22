Studio Ghibli Rolls Out ‘The Boy and the Heron’ Film Stills

A month into the release of Hayao Miyazaki‘s final film, The Boy and the Heron, Studio Ghibli reveals the first official stills of the movie.

Studio Ghibli opted for a zero marketing approach leading up to the release of the film to limit preconceptions. “Deep down, I think this is what moviegoers latently desire,” said the studio’s president Toshio Suzuki of the approach. As of now, no trailer or further promotional materials have been disclosed.

The new series of stills arrive as international premiere dates are announced. Images reveal familiar animation styles as adored in classics such as Howl’s Moving Castle, Spirited Away, and Princess Mononoke.

The Boy and the Heron is set to launch as the opening film for the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 9, and run during the New York Film Festival taking place between September 29 and October 15. Although no formal marketing was done for the film, the movie had the strongest opening weekend for a Studio Ghibli film in Japan ever, and has made over $43 million USD at the box office since its release.

Below is a description of the film from TIFF: