Ever since The Boys season 3 came to a dramatic end, fans have been clamouring for season 4.

While the upcoming instalment is unlikely to be with us any time soon, fortunately, we’ve had spin-off Gen V to keep us entertained in the meantime.

Anyway, it looks like season 4 will be well worth the wait if recent comments from its cast members are anything to go by.

“It’s my favourite season we’ve ever shot,” Jack Quaid, who stars as Hughie Campbell on the hit Amazon Prime series, previously said of The Boys season 4 in an interview with Esquire. “It’s a very intense season. You really get to mine the depth of every character—and it still has those ‘What just happened?!’ moments.”

Attention all God U students, Gen V is officially coming back for Season ✌️ pic.twitter.com/cyUuAPq97k — GEN V (@genv) October 19, 2023

He continued: “Audiences are still going to be surprised and will be really into the direction that it takes. We take some chances that I think are really awesome. It’s our best one yet.”

While plot details for The Boys season 4 are being largely kept under wraps, the finale of Gen V season 1 has given us some indication as to how things could play out in the upcoming series, with Homelander’s (Anthony Starr) cameo giving us our biggest hint at how things might cross over.

So, without further ado, here’s everything we know about The Boys season 4 so far.

Filming on season 4 wrapped in April 2023, meaning we were expecting to see a late 2023 release date at the earliest. However, that’s not looking super likely at this point.

Showrunner Eric Kripke previously said the series wouldn’t premiere until the WGA strike had come to an end. While that’s now been resolved, the SAG-AFTRA strike is still ongoing.

We’d hazard a guess that the series is coming our way in early 2024.

The Boys was officially renewed for a fourth season on Friday 10th June 2022, just one week after season 3 premiered on Prime Video with strong reviews and fan engagement.

Some fans have theorised that the show was nearing its natural conclusion during season 3, but Eric Kripke refused to weigh in when quizzed by Radio Times, citing his past claim that Supernatural would end after five seasons (it ran for 15 in total).

He said: “As the person who was literally the most wrong in the world of how long a show should go – like, there’s no showrunner in the history of the medium who has ever been so wrong about when his show was going to end – I would say that I’ve learned well from that mistake and I don’t really give away where my endpoints are anymore.”

‘The Boys’ season 4 cast: Who could return?

While Prime Video is yet to release an official cast list for The Boys season 4, it seems almost certain that the series leads will return. That includes:

Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell

Karl Urban as Billy Butcher

Erin Moriarty as Annie/Starlight

Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk

Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko

Tomer Capone as Serge/Frenchie

Antony Starr as Homelander

Chace Crawford as The Deep

Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett

We could also see more from Jessie T Usher as A-Train, who briefly looked like he could be written out of the show after a cardiac arrest midway through season 3, only to be brought back to life by the scientists at Vought.

Plus, now that Gen V has hit screens, we could see some crossovers from the new cast. After all, Gen V features cameos from the likes of Ashley and Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy – so could we see Hughie meet Jaz Sinclair’s Marie Moreau? We’re not ruling it out.

Usher told Radio Times what he wants to see in season 4: “I’d like to see A-Train interact with the Boys a little bit more. I feel like he only sees them in passing, he doesn’t really get a lot of opportunity to even engage with them.

“And I feel like he’s aware of a lot of what they’re doing and he’s choosing to ignore a lot. I feel like just seeing him acknowledge the world around him a little bit more, it would be pretty interesting if we were to get into season 4.”

What could happen in ‘The Boys’ season 4?

Creator Eric Kripke previously told Radio Times that the season 3 finale – which left the cast in a pretty dire situation as Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) learned he doesn’t have very long to live – will pave the way for the next instalment.

“The storylines that we have set up need to smash into each other at the end of this season,” he explained. “And out of that explosion comes the new threads of the storyline, that then we pick up [in] season 4.”

Jessie T Usher, who plays speedster A-Train in the superhero drama, added that The Seven is “worse off than when we began” by the end of season 3, which could mean even more unpredictable behaviour ahead from its remaining members.

The story of The Boys season 4 is likely to be another mix of plot elements from the original comic books and new ideas inspired by real-world headlines.

In July 2022, Karl Urban revealed to Collider that even he wasn’t sure exactly what would happen in the next season, but he had no doubt it would be “insane”.

“We’re about two months away from filming, and I have no idea [what will happen]. So that’ll tell you something, but yeah, not too far away… I’m actually going to be seeing Kripke next week and I expect conversations will start to happen about what he’s got in store,” said Urban.

“I like to give them the respect of being able to do their writing process and not be harassed by actors going, “What are we doing?” But I can’t wait. They always come up with insane stuff, so yeah, it’s going to be fun.”

In conversation with Radio Times, showrunner Eric Kripke outlined his belief that each episode of The Boys should be narratively satisfying even when viewed in isolation, so expect a similar plot structure to be present next season.

He explained: “I think every episode should have a story. I’m so endlessly irritated by pretentious streaming showrunners who say, ‘well really what we’re making is an eight-episode movie’. It’s like, ‘go f**k yourself, man’.

“We’re in the television business and it’s our job to make episodes of television, there’s a reason they’re called the episodes. And so for me, I want every episode… to have its own beginning, middle and end. And I need the season to have a beginning, middle and end.”

Kripke added: “There’s some people who not only have no resolution in their episodes, they have no resolutions in their seasons, and they’re expecting you to make an investment of 16 hours before you get to anything – and that’s insane to me.”

Meanwhile, the finale of Gen V season 1 set the scene for the fourth season of The Boys, with Homelander’s (Anthony Starr) cameo giving fans an indication of how things might cross over.

Sam and Cate’s heroic actions in the final episode made it clear they’d make great assets to Homelander’s team and, with Marie now out of the picture, fans could see them join the Seven in season 4, while the Gen V post-credits scene saw Billy Butcher roaming the woods…

Is there a ‘The Boys’ season 4 trailer?

Not yet! But we’ll be sure to update this page when any footage drops.

