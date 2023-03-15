‘The Brave And The Bold’: New DC movie will focus on Batman’s relationship with Robin

Earlier this year, new co-heads of DC Studios James Gunn and Peter Sadran revealed their plans for an exciting new slate of DC Universe films and tv series. Of the five films they announced, one is called The Brave and the Bold, a movie focusing on the extended Batman Family.

‘The Brave And The Bold’: What is the upcoming DC film all about?

During a press announcement, Gunn revealed that The Brave and the Bold will introduce his favourite version of Robin. It also looks like the plot of the film will be about Batman and his son, Damian Wayne, and will be based on Grant Morrison’s comic book. The Brave and the Bold will also serve as the beginning of the Batman Family in the revamped DC Universe and will be an instalment in Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.

Which film do you think will be better? The Batman Part 2 or James Gunn’s Brave and the Bold film pic.twitter.com/P1mATGlmha — (@Av3rage_Us3r) March 8, 2023

This film will NOT feature Robert Pattison’s Batman. It’s important to keep in mind that Matt Reeves’ Batman and Todd Phillips’ Joker and Joker: Folie à Deux take place in a different universe, which is known as DC Elseworlds, as reported by Collider.

The Brave and the Bold comics have been published in various iterations since the 1950s and have featured different characters teaming up in each issue, usually in unexpected pairings. For example, some pairings seen in these comics include Batman and Green Lantern, Batman and Flash, and Batman and Wonder Woman.

‘The Brave And The Bold’: Who will play Batman and Robin?

In all likelihood, someone new will be cast for the role of Batman in The Brave and the Bold. Besides Batman, someone new will also be cast to play Robin. Fans will have to wait for an official casting announcement to find out who will be essaying the roles of Batman and Robin in the new DC film.

‘The Brave And The Bold’: When will the film be released?

As of now, nothing has been revealed by DC Studios, including the release date or the production status, of the upcoming movie. But it looks like it will be released after Reeves’ upcoming The Batman Part II, which is set to release in October 2025.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Amazon and DC Universe Fandom Wiki)

