The true story behind Tom Holland starrer ‘The Crowded Room’

Tom Holland may have announced a hiatus, but he is leaving the audience with a good list of films and shows to watch. And even though the indefinite break from work did break many hearts, fans got to see yet another amazing performance of his in the recently released Apple TV+ show called The Crowded Room. Based on a true story, The Crowded Room is getting all the love from the audience so far.

The first three episodes of the series aired on the streaming platform on 9 June. The Crowded Room is inspired by Daniel Keyes’s 1981 non-fiction novel The Minds of Billy Milligan which narrates the true story of Billy Milligan, the first USA citizen in history to have been acquitted of a prominent crime by pleading dissociative identity disorder. The next seven episodes will release weekly, with the last episode airing on 28 July.

Tom Holland essays the role of Billy Milligan in this series. And since The Crowded Room is based on a true story, many pivotal people from Billy’s life are also shown in the story. Amanda Seyfried, Emmy Rossum, Sasha Lane, Will Chase, Lior Raz, Laila Robins, and Henry Eikenberry take up these key roles in the Apple Tv+ show.

The Crowded Room: The true story that inspired the plot of the show

Through the ten episodes, The Crowded Room will talk about Billy Milligan’s true story of how he ended up being involved in a New York City shooting that took place in 1979. His interviews with the interrogator, his clinical check-ups, and the ultimate realisation that he has dissociative identity disorder, all become a crucial part of the show.

Who was Billy Milligan?

Billy Milligan, popularly known as The Campus Rapist, drew all the limelight when he became the subject of a highly publicised court case in Ohio in the late 1970s. The man was accused of committing multiple felonies including an armed robbery, and three rapes while he was on the campus of Ohio State University. What became noteworthy after his arrest was the fact that he was acquitted of these crimes after psychologists diagnosed Milligan with dissociative identity disorder. He became the first person in the US to have been given a clean chit based on his mental health. He instead spent a decade in psychiatric hospitals.

The early life of Billy Milligan

Milligan was born William Stanley Morrison in Miami Beach. His parents’ divorce hugely impacted his mental health. Billy’s stepfather, Chalmer Milligan, supposedly used to abuse Billy. By the time he was five, Billy had developed multiple personalities, with his first three being no-name boy, Christene, and Shawn.

His arrest after committing heinous crimes

The true story behind how Billy got arrested will also be a crucial part of the storyline of The Crowded Room. The young man was first sent to Lebanon Correctional Institution in Ohio for rape and armed robbery charges in 1975. He was arrested again in 1977 for raping three women on the Ohio State University campus. He was already on parole because of the 1975 case and was found violating the parole as well as he used a gun during the crime. He was sent to the Ohio State Penitentiary pending trial.

At the time of preparing his defence, Dr Willis C. Driscoll conducted a psychological examination. She diagnosed Milligan with acute schizophrenia. Dorothy Turner of Southwest Community Mental Health Centre in Columbus was then sent in to do further investigation about Billy’s mental health. She concluded that the young man had dissociative identity disorder. His public defenders, Gary Schweickart, and Judy Stevenson, then pleaded an insanity defence.

His multiple personalities were discovered during the investigation

Milligan went to several state-run psychiatric hospitals for help. During his treatment at these institutions, it was reported that he had ten different personalities. This included Arthur (a prudish and proper Englishman who was an expert in science, medicine, and haematology), Allen (who was a manipulator), Tommy (who was an escape artist and technophile), Ragen Vadascovinich (who was a Yugoslav communist) and Adalana (who was a 19-year-old lesbian). Milligan claimed that Ragen committed the robberies and the shy, lonely, and introverted Adalana prepared food for all the personalities and desired adoration. Billy stated that it was she who allegedly committed the three rapes.

Interestingly, Billy developed an additional 14 personalities, labelled “The Undesirables” later which were discovered during his treatment by psychiatrist David Caul MD. He managed to escape the mental facility in 1986. He created a new identity and introduced himself as Christopher Carr. Carr was reportedly guilty of abducting his roommate and killing him as well. These key turning points will also be discussed in the Apple TV+ show.

His release from the psychiatric hospitals

After a decade of treatments, Milligan was released in 1988, after which he was discharged from the Ohio mental health system and the Ohio courts in 1991. He then started his own production house called Stormy Life Productions. He planned to make a short film which never happened. After this, everyone close to him lost all contact with Billy. His sister later revealed that he spent his final day on her property in Ohio after he was diagnosed with cancer in 2012.

