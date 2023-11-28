‘The Kardashians’ season 4 finale: Release date and what to expect

The season 4 finale of The Kardashians is finally upon us, after nine episodes’ worth of trips all over the world, family arguments and, of course, Khloé and Scott Disick up to their usual lunches and catch-ups.

The fourth season has provided fans with an insight into the day-to-day lives of the famous family and everything they get up to beyond what they show on their social media. It premiered on September 28 and came on the heels of a dramatic season 3 finale, which saw Kylie Jenner share regret over the cosmetic surgery she got at 20 years old, while Tristan Thompson moved in with Khloé Kardashian following the death of his mother.

With the first nine episodes already available on Disney Plus, viewers are now eagerly awaiting the finale of The Kardashians season 4.

When is The Kardashians season 4 finale out on Disney Plus Hotstar?

Episode 10, titled Buckle Up and Let’s Go, will land on Disney Plus Hotstar on November 30, 2023.

The official synopsis for the episode reads: “In the season finale, Kourtney takes Kris and Khloé on tour to San Diego. Kim struggles with the pressures of acting in a TV show, and the family gathers to celebrate Kourtney and Travis at their gender reveal.”

Disney Plus Hotstar has been releasing new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday, with the show set to run for 10 weeks, as it has done in previous seasons.

Below is a list of all the release dates for The Kardashians season 4 so far:

Episode 1 – You’re a Witch and I Hate You – Thursday 28th September (out now)

Episode 2 – When Is Being Me Gonna Be Okay? – Thursday 5th October (out now)

Episode 3 – A Step in the Right Direction – Thursday 12th October (out now)

Episode 4 – London Here We Come – Thursday 19th October (out now)

Episode 5 – It Takes a Village – Thursday 26th October (out now)

Episode 6 – You’re Spiralling – Thursday 2nd November (out now)

Episode 7 – A Short-Term Flight – Thursday 9th November (out now)

Episode 8 – Not Forgotten, Not Forgiven – Thursday 16th November (out now)

Episode 9 – You Have Ruined Our Family – Thursday 23rd November (out now)

Episode 10 – Buckle Up and Let’s Go – Thursday 30th November

How many episodes of The Kardashians season 4 are there?

Given that the first three seasons of The Kardashians had 10 episodes each, season 4 has been expected to have the same amount of episodes, which means its upcoming 10th episode will be its finale.

Back in May 2023, Kim and Khloé Kardashian confirmed the show would be returning for 20 episodes after season 3, suggesting there could be a fifth season on the horizon.

The Kardashians season 4 trailer

You can watch the trailer for season 4 of The Kardashians below.

