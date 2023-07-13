‘The Last of Us’ Emmy Nominations: The HBO juggernaut scores a whopping 24 nods

Pedro Pascal is truly having a moment. While his ‘Daddy Era’ already had fans swooning, he can now add another illustrious feather to his cap – that of being an Emmy-nominated actor. In fact, Pascal, who got Emmy nominations for The Last of Us, Saturday Night Live and Patagonia: Life On The Edge Of The World, makes history by becoming the most-nominated Latino performer in a single year. It’s truly a flex for Pascal to mark his arrival as an Emmy-nominated actor with not one, not two but three nominations and we are here for it.

The nominations for the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, which were announced on July 12, were historic in other aspects as well. HBO juggernaut The Last of Us become the first live-action video game series to be nominated for an Emmy. In fact, The Last of Us is one of the most-nominated shows at the Emmys this year! Scroll on for all the details.

Look for the light. Congratulations to the cast and crew of @TheLastofUsHBO on their #Emmys2023 nomination for Outstanding Drama Series. #TLOU pic.twitter.com/goIaaH7ygq — HBO (@HBO) July 12, 2023

How many nominations did ‘The Last Of Us’ score at the Emmys 2023?

HBO’s The Last of Us received a whopping 24 nominations, earning recognition in categories such as Best Drama Series, as well as Best Actor and Best Actress for Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, respectively. The show also dominated the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series category with four nominations for Murray Bartlett, Nick Offerman, Lamar Johnson and Keivonn Montreal Woodard, who made history by becoming the younger person nominated in that category.

The Last of Us’s impressive haul made it the second-most nominated show this year, only trailing fellow HBO juggernaut Succession which scored a remarkable 27 nominations.

Taking the third spot was another HBO hit and the second season of The White Lotus with 23 nominations, including an impressive five nominations in the Best Supporting Actress in a Drama category.

According to Variety, the streaming platform HBO Max dominated the 2023 Emmys nominations with a grand total of 127 nods, surpassing all other platforms. While Netflix came in second place with 103 nominations, Apple TV+ claimed the third spot with 46 nominations. Both Hulu and Prime Video received 42 nominations each. Disney+ earned 40 nominations, including recognition for popular Star Wars shows like Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Mandalorian.

What is ‘The Last of Us’ about?

For the uninitiated, The Last of Us is based on a video game of the same name.

It is set in a post-apocalyptic world, two decades after a widespread fungal infection has led to a devastating pandemic. The story then follows Joel (Pascal) and Ellie (Ramsey) as they navigate dangerous environments and encounter hostile creatures. The series also focuses on their emotional bond and the challenges they face while trying to survive.

When are the 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards happening?

The 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on September 18, 2023.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy HBO and IMDb/The Last Of Us)

