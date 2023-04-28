‘The Little Mermaid’ trailer: The best reactions and memes so far

New promotional materials for The Little Mermaid just dropped, and people have differing opinions about the trailer. One thing’s for sure, they really did Flounder dirty.

The live adaptation of The Little Mermaid has been the topic of controversies and heated comments sections since it was announced. Needless to say, people are waiting in anticipation for the release of the movie, wanting to see for themselves if this movie will really flop more than a dying carp. Of course, reactions and memes spawned when the new promotional materials dropped. Here are some of them.

The Little Mermaid trailer: The best Twitter reactions and memes so far

About to be part of their world

Two tickets for The Little Mermaid please pic.twitter.com/CfviiVIIdf — ✿ (@earthsignjpeg) April 24, 2023

Poor Flounder looks like he’s having a midlife crisis

Jumpscare warning

i dont care about "would you still love me if i was a worm." too easy. would you still love me if i was this fucking thing pic.twitter.com/QG5rKdOPIY — zach silberberg (@zachsilberberg) April 26, 2023

I can’t—

Here is your redhead representation! Geez, stop whining! pic.twitter.com/lU7FJi4hRT — 💝Just Your Friendly Neighborhood Peachy💝 (@PeachySmileBomb) April 25, 2023

Because it’s under the sea, babes

Why isn't the movie as colorful as the 90s?? pic.twitter.com/g7mMJp7ARr — Ｂｙｅ ｐａｌｔａ ｋｉｌｌｅｒ (@Bypaltakiller__) April 20, 2023

Now this is cinematic

NOW THIS IS CALLED HOMAGE WOOOOOOO I COLLAPSED #TheLittleMermaid pic.twitter.com/VlU2Ab5LbP — ~ (@hopfiIms) April 26, 2023

It’s like the kid with the braces in Finding Nemo omg

the way she’s gripping on his fins he looks terrified i love it 💀 — jadenˣ⁴🦋ミ☆ SAW CHLÖE (@beysbaileys) April 26, 2023

Fun fact: Melissa McCarthy had a drag career before acting, so this is interesting

Oh Melissa is gonna EAT as Ursula. I can feel it in my bones pic.twitter.com/i3iEAYEycS — caaayyyyyy🫶🏾 (@KernCaylee) April 26, 2023

Okay that looks cute ngl

The “G” in CGI stands for “goddamnnn”

What are your thoughts about The Little Mermaid trailer? Does it echo the thought of the Twitteratis?