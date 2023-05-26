‘The Little Mermaid’ review: Twitterati laud Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney’s live-action movie

One of the much-awaited movies from Disney, this live-action movie is a remake of the 1989 classic of the same name. The Little Mermaid narrates the story of Ariel, in a refreshing, new way and Twitter is abuzz with reviews from critics and audiences alike.

There has been immense hype around everything — from the plot to the cast of this reimagined classic by Rob Marshall. And, social media is full of memes and reactions which surfaced after The Little Mermaid promotional materials were dropped.

One of its major highlights is that a woman of colour plays Ariel (Halle Bailey), breaking many stereotypes related to the beloved character.

More about The Little Mermaid and what the Twitter are users saying

The plot

The movie is based on the fairytale by Hans Christian Andersen titled Ariel (1837 ). It revolves around the mermaid who falls in love with a prince and strikes a deal with a witch to live on the land.

Disney has upped their production value and impressed both critics and audiences with top-notch visual effects, an inclusive and diverse cast, and of course, brilliant music.

The cast

Other than Bailey as Ariel, the movie stars Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian (voice), Melissa McCarthy as Ursala and Bardem as King Triton. Earlier too, critics praised Bailey’s portrayal of Ariel and called it “refreshing and likeable” after the trailer was released. The makers’ attempt to make some breakthrough changes to traditional casting has won the hearts of people at large.

The Little Mermaid (2023) Twitter reactions

I thought I would like it but surprised how much I loved #TheLittleMermaid. Halle, Jonah, Daveed, Jacob and Melissa were all great and special shout out to Javier Bardem as Triton and Awkwafina as Scuttle (the scuttlebutt is real). pic.twitter.com/VuEvivZPSU — Credits + Canon (@creditsandcanon) May 25, 2023

watched #TheLittleMermaid and MY GOD IT WAS AMAZING by far the best since Cinderella!! This was so beautifully done and made and Halle Bailey had such a voice 🤧 not to mention Melissa and Jonah best casting!! And my lord Jessica Alexander devoured as Vanessa! pic.twitter.com/Qujd0S4T7Q — darrel (@Darrelleanggg) May 26, 2023

I just saw the new #TheLittleMermaid and all I have to say is we are so very lucky that @HalleBailey was chosen to be Ariel because she sparkles and shines the entire film. She carries this movie on her fins and feet. A beautiful star turn we are so fortunate to witness. — Alexandra the Brave (@SashaMichelle89) May 26, 2023

The little mermaid is hands down Disney’s best live action movie. The little extra scenes just added to the story. I found myself smiling through the entire thing. Laughing at Sebastian. Singing along and crying at the end even tho I know the story lol #THELITTLEMERMAID — Meeks (@UpTownMeek) May 25, 2023

#TheLittleMermaid is a live-action remake that retains the heart and soul of the story we know and love, and it’s elevated even further by a note-perfect star-making performance from Halle Bailey – she was born to be on the big screen, & she’s why this new take is worth watching. pic.twitter.com/Tcewp2L4MY — Zoë Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) May 9, 2023

Is The Little Mermaid 2 on the cards?

There is no confirmation of a sequel but a lot depends on how the movie fares at the Box Office. In one of his interviews with Games Radar, dated 25 April 2023, Marshall said, “I know there have been the prequels and sequels to the animated film – like, the straight-to-video kind of things, you know? It’s a classic story that has a lot of characters and a lot of interesting stories. I do think it’s right for certain things. But you have to see how a movie plays, and how it does… I think there’s always an opportunity to find stories within stories. That’s always a wonderful thing.”

