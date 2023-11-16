‘The Marvels’ is a fun and enjoyable film and Twitter (or X) seems to agree

Despite the cesspool of angry and sensitive men, the Twitter reactions to The Marvels have been pretty positive.

I have been disillusioned with the MCU as of late. Things have been lacklustre, especially after Secret Invasion. That was also after I noticed that their CGI, which evidently is a major part of these films, was getting worse, which seemed to be the result of overworking their artists and resulted in them unionising. As a fan, I was dismayed. My excitement for anything MCU-related began to subside. I even found myself just watching the second season of Loki after all the episodes had been released (it was a great season and definitely a great finale, don’t get me wrong).

That said, I wasn’t really too excited for The Marvels. While others—and when I say others, I mean manchildren who use the words “M-She-U”, “feminist”, and “woke” in the same breath—have been critical about the film even before it came out and until now, I just felt like the hype had waned for me. Box office predictions were low, and have sadly come to pass, and I wasn’t even sure if it was worth watching in theatres, though this was more the result of the MCU not looking too great recently rather than because of the film itself.

But I did end up buying a ticket anyway—and I’m glad I did. The Marvels proved to be a fun and entertaining ride that bears the heart and humour that MCU fans love. It is formulaic but still enjoyable, and the platform formerly known as Twitter seems to agree.

“This represents the mix of culture, tradition, nationality without discrimination in Thailand and also showcase the local festival, Loy Krathong which is really famous here” –Thouchapon Singhavejsakul (4/8) pic.twitter.com/v2M0DsDRPB — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) November 11, 2023

This film has been generating a lot of discussion on social media. There’s plenty of criticism directed at the film, but the brunt of it is just the same manchildren chanting “woke feminist propaganda”. There are some reviews who make valid criticisms against the film, but for the most part, many are saying that they enjoyed The Marvels, especially its flerkens and Iman Vellani’s performance.

Here are some choice Twitter aka X reactions from people who have watched The Marvels.

me being happy and enjoying the marvels giving a shit about bad reviews pic.twitter.com/fEp63RdzTW — or (@danvrsgf) November 13, 2023

Teyonah Parris and her performance as Monica Rambeau is nothing short of phenomenal. #THEMARVELS pic.twitter.com/Kz8qF9jNO4 — Luke (@LukePrime_) November 13, 2023

my official review after another viewing of #themarvels: thank you to whoever put brie larson in all those crop tops. carol is looking so hot 🔥 oh captain, my captain pic.twitter.com/1P8wP24j3L — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) November 14, 2023

carol flying with goose is something so special to me #TheMarvels pic.twitter.com/7o6aMlPFeo — manon 🔱 | fan acc (@grantsdanvers) November 13, 2023

I already know you creeps are gonna be under my comments but I'd #TheMarvels is officially a comfort movie now pic.twitter.com/NW9dN2QOEN — Jay🏹SAW THE MARVELS (@Hawkmaestro21) November 13, 2023

#TheMarvels is a cute, fun movie! It’s wonderful to see this kind of effortless representation for women, women of color, and Muslims in a Marvel feature. The action was good, but the movie soars in the character moments where you can tell these actors were having a blast on set. pic.twitter.com/92HZGZXehW — Sir Carlos Freytes- AGENTS OF FANDOM 🇵🇷 (@CarlosFreytesJr) November 12, 2023

We had three women crying together and hugging on screen. Carol was running after cats. Monica and Kamala were dancing and mesmerized by Carol as a Princess on Adalana. The VILLAIN even cried and got emotional. Who was ‘smug, mean and reductive’? https://t.co/kzWflcyjwQ — manda (@amxndareviews) November 14, 2023

#TheMarvels has a dumb plot, cardboard villain, and a frenetic pace allowing no character development.

Nevertheless, it was a fun movie that doesn't deserve to be a bomb.

Going forward, though, Marvel is going to have to lift its story game to keep its Universe engaging. — Tony Fisk (@arfisk) November 15, 2023

Brie Larson delivering show stealing musical performances in CBMs #TheMarvels pic.twitter.com/Gehz1SiJw4 — Luke (@LukePrime_) November 14, 2023

We did like four movies of this with Peter Parker fawning over Tony Stark and every single thing he would do and say, but a teenage girl whose entire hero journey begins with the love for Captain Marvel and looking up to her doing it is too far. Man, shut up. #TheMarvels https://t.co/KYabm3oLEI — Shaurya Chawla (@_ShauryaChawla) November 11, 2023

