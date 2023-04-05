LSA Exclusive: Indonesian director Timo Tjahjanto on his love for Hong Kong action movies

Indonesian director Timo Tjahjanto has already made his mark in his home country—and soon, the world. Indonesian cinema is slowly catching up with its Southeast Asian counterparts, and Tjhajanto is among those leading the wave. The 42-year-old director has been tapped to helm the Hollywood remake of the South Korean zombie hit Train to Busan. And he’s ready to “rise above and beyond” everyone’s expectations.

Timo Tjhajanto is known for his action and horror flicks, earning the filmmaker a loyal following. His latest film, The Big 4, capped off Netflix’s original film lineup in 2022. It was on Netflix’s Top 10 list globally in 53 countries. His previous work with the streaming giant, The Night Comes for Us, is Netflix’s first original production from Indonesia and received acclaim from critics.

During Netflix’s first APAC Film Showcase in Seoul, Lifestyle Asia had the opportunity to catch up with the director. In this exclusive interview, Tjhajanto gets candid about his thoughts on Indonesian cinema, his love for Hong Kong action films, and his filmmaking journey.

What makes Indonesian films unique?

I think our films are unique because we are born out of chaos. That chaos doesn’t necessarily mean chaotic people, nothing like that. It’s more about the fact that we came from such a young industry. Our film industry is still considered a baby compared to South Korea or Japan. Therefore, everything is about trial and error. There’s always a sense of excitement.

For example, we don’t even know how to safely do a stunt involving fire. It’s all very new to us. So, when that sort of approach happens, sometimes, you feel like a kid. For me, that’s a good thing because it makes you curious and want to try something that’s never been done before, at least in Indonesian cinema.

How do you come up with refreshing and memorable action scenes?

Well, that’s the thing—I don’t. (laughs) I’m kidding. Part of being a filmmaker is being inspired by others and I can only try to do the kind of films that influenced me. For example, The Night Comes for Us, was inspired by the golden years of Hong Kong action films. It’s specifically a love letter to those people who watched those films and loved them. When they see my film, they’d think straight away, “Oh, this feels like watching an early 1990s John Woo film.”

For The Big 4, it was more about doing action in a way that’s not vicious. I still want to do action (scenesthat feel dangerous and exciting but not necessarily take a depressing and serious approach. I think there’s a fine line between using the slapstick element but also keeping up the action. The Big 4 is an experience, it’s like going to film school for me.

Do you still feel any pressure when your films come out?

It depends. Let’s say if a The Big 4 sequel is happening, then there’s definitely pressure. But for the film that I’m doing right now with Netflix, it’s not that big. So, I feel that I can make peace that it won’t be as widely accessible as before because there’s not yet a specific fan base for it.

And also at this age, I’m a bit tired to be pressured. I’d rather focus on making the best version of the film rather than think about how I should please my audience in a certain way. Films speak for themselves so if it’s a good film with characters that people care about, and marketed properly then I think it’ll do well.

Your action films have an entertaining element. Do you still try to incorporate specific themes or messages?

Sometimes I do. When people ask about the biggest message to come out of The Night Comes For Us, I say it’s flawed masculinity. When it comes to masculinity, sometimes, the only answer is violence. Man can only answer things with violent actions and self-destruction which leads to death.

There are underlying messages, but I don’t want to preach to anybody. However, I also recognise that just because we know violence is wrong, it doesn’t mean we can’t have a cinematic experience, right? I’m aware of the amount of violence that I put in my films, but we do live in a violent world so why do we complain about the amount of violence that we can put in a film when the real world is even madder than that?

Do you make it a point to add your signature to your films?

Not really. I can’t even tell what my signature is. Violence? Blood? I’m definitely not a violent person but I think I’m drawn to violence because I recognise that the world is violent, even as a child so that stuck with me. But having said that, I’m a lot of things. I recently saw Mathilda the Musical and that spoke to me. My daughter asked me to watch it and she fell asleep, but I was still watching it and thought, “Wow, this film is good! I want to make something like this.” Part of a filmmaker’s growth is to do something new so maybe in two-, or three-years’ time, I’ll work with Netflix for an Indonesian Mathilda. That’s a part of me that I just never show but I want to do something like that.

How do you think you’ve changed as a filmmaker over the years?

As I’m getting older, I’m becoming more open. Five years ago, I was a single-minded filmmaker and would never think about making something like The Big 4. But doing that film broadened my horizon and made me feel that there’s something joyful about making people laugh. I particularly loved the romantic scenes in The Big 4 which might be surprising for some people. Making an action film is easy but a romantic or touching dramatic scene that can touch people? That’s new for me.

What’s your hope for Indonesian cinema?

It isn’t necessarily just for Indonesian films but I’m quite serious when it comes to Southeast Asian and South Asian filmmakers’ collaborations. It opens a lot of doors. The whole point of making a film is you’re speaking a language that the viewer doesn’t necessarily need to master. Film is a connecting door. I met a lot of filmmakers who don’t speak Indonesian, or I don’t speak their language, but we connect through cinema.

I don’t have a grand dream that Indonesia is going to be a cinematic powerhouse—it’s nothing like that. It’s just about being able to showcase and be more open to Indonesian films. When you show a part of society that is not often acknowledged you show that they exist. It’s the same with making films—Indonesian films exist, it’s all about accessibility.

