There’s already a documentary on the OceanGate “Titan” Titanic Submarine

News has already spread across the globe regarding the “Titan” Titanic tourist submarine operated by OceanGate Expedition. Today, the U.S. Coast Guard has announced that the five onboard passengers have been killed after a ‘catastrophic implosion.’

OceanGate Expeditions, advertised the exploration of the world’s most famous shipwreck, the Titanic, by saying, “95% of the Earth’s ocean is unexplored. You can change that.”

In the process of finding the missing Titanic Submarine, a documentary titled Titanic Sub: Lost at Sea was already in the process to be released. The documentary was released at 7 p.m. Thursday, on U.K.’s Channel 5, or 2:00 a.m. HKT today.

Titanic Sub: Lost at Sea was produced by ITN and hosted by Dan Walker. The documentary was created to go beyond news coverage and provide comprehensive information on the Titan’s voyage and its rescue mission.

The documentary covered the profile of its five passengers: CEO of OceanGate Stockton Rush, French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet, British billionaire Harding, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, and his son Suleman. It featured interviews with various experts to discuss the issue of extreme tourism. The documentary ended with a live press conference from the US Coastguard’s confirmation that they have found debris from the Titanic Submarine, declaring the five passengers dead.

Upon release, Channel 5 received several harsh comments from its viewers, leaving Ian Rumsey, the Managing Director of Content at ITN, to address the concerns with, “But above all, it will tell a very human story that has captured the nation which is about five people, all with families, who are trapped at the bottom of the ocean. Our expertise and heritage in fast-turnaround documentaries and reputation for responsible filmmaking means we always treat such stories with great sensitivity.”

(Images: OceanGate)