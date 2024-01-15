What to expect from ‘Tokyo Vice’ season 2: Plot, cast, release date and more

HBO Max has dropped the trailer for Tokyo Vice season 2. Based on the memoir of the same name by journalist Jake Adelstein, Tokyo Vice revolves around the Japanese criminal underworld, which is also known as Yakuza. The first season was released in 2022 to critical acclaim.

Season 2 is set to introduce a series of new characters, alongside the familiar ones from the first season. The original crime drama series was written and created by J.T. Rogers.

The long list of executive producers includes Rogers, Alan Poul, Alex Boden, Josef Kubota Wladyka, Brad Caleb Kane, Adam Stein, Ken Watanabe, Emily Gerson Saines, Ansel Elgort, Jake Adelstein, Kayo Washio, Destin Daniel Cretton, John Lesher and Michael Mann.

Everything to know about Tokyo Vice season 2

What is the plot of Tokyo Vice season 2?

“Loosely inspired by American journalist Jake Adelstein’s first-hand account of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat, Season 2 of the series, filmed on location in Tokyo, takes us deeper into the city’s criminal underworld, as Adelstein (Elgort) comes to realize that his life, and the lives of those close to him, are in terrible danger,” reads a synopsis of the show.

According to a 2023 report by Entertainment Weekly, season 2 opens with a key character starting her own club while Jake goes far too deep into the criminal economies that the yakuza clans operate.

Cast and crew of Tokyo Vice season 2

Tokyo Vice season 2 features the main cast members from the previous season.

Ansel Elgort reprises his role of Jake Adelstein. Ken Watanabe returns as police detective Hiroto Katagiri, who investigates organised crime in Tokyo and works closely with Jake. Also returning is Rachel Keller, who plays American expatriate and hostess Samantha Porter, Show Kasamatsu, who plays yakuza enforcer Sato, and Rinko Kikuchi, who essays Jake’s supervisor Emi Maruyama.

New regulars include actors Yosuke Kubozuka and Miki Maya. Kubozuka plays a dangerous criminal named Naoki Hayama. Maya plays Shoko Nagata, a National Police Agency detective who takes more risks against the yakuza than Katagiri.

What happened in Tokyo Vice season 1?

Tokyo Vice season 1 ended with a series of major cliffhangers, all of which are expected to be resolved in season 2.

Much of season 1 revolves around Jake and Katagiri as they investigate the Tozawa clan while navigating the dark underbelly of the criminal underworld and the ruthless yakuza in Tokyo.

Sato is also one of the most pivotal characters in the first season, whose eventual fate will be known in the second.

In all, season 1 is a taut thriller series but also succeeds in depicting Jake as a young reporter trying to discover himself in a completely unknown world where his life is always at risk.

What does the trailer for Tokyo Vice season 2 reveal?

Tension, suspense and danger intensify in Tokyo Vice season 2, as can be understood from the trailer. Jake, Katagiri and others appear to be in trouble as the yakuza take more merciless measures to prevent their crimes from getting exposed.

In the trailer, Sato is seen in a hospital bed. Tozawa can be seen going all guns blazing on Jake, who is also being hunted by an unknown killer.

Meanwhile, Emi Maruyama tells Jake to “Chase it. Tell no one.”

What is the release date of Tokyo Vice season 2?

Tokyo Vice season 2 is set for release on 8 February 2024 on HBO Max.

Is Tokyo Vice based on a real story?

Yes, Tokyo Vice is based on the life of American journalist Jake Adelstein.

Adelstein left Missouri in the US at age 19 and moved to Japan, where he graduated from Sophia University in 1993. The same year he became the first non-Japanese reporter at the prestigious Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper.

Adelstein wrote Tokyo Vice as his memoir of his early years in Japan and his experiences at Yomiuri Shimbun. It contains details of his encounters with the yakuza and the massive network of organised crime in Japan.

In 2022, Gavin J. Blair of The Hollywood Reporter published a detailed article in which some individuals closely involved with Adelstein and the Japanese newspaper business cast doubts on the veracity of some of the claims in the book.

Adelstein, however, maintained that his memoir is factual.

“Nothing in the book is exaggerated. Everything is written as it happened,” he told Blair.

His book mentions that the names and nationalities of his sources have been changed, but the situations are as they happened.

(Hero and Featured images: James Lisle – © HBO Max/IMDb)

Frequently Asked Questions

– How many seasons of Tokyo Vice are there?

There are two seasons of Tokyo Vice. The first was released in 2022 and the second is set for release in February 2024.