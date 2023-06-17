Other directors who deserve to get a trend like Wes Anderson

You’ve had your fun with one director, but why stick with just one? These are some other directors who could get trends just like Wes Anderson.

The Wes Anderson trend has taken over TikTok and IG Reels like wildfire, and for good reason. Wes Anderson is one of the most iconic filmmakers of our time. In fact, his latest movie, Asteroid City, has been getting rave reviews. Because the trend went viral, we asked ourselves what other directors could get their own TikTok/Reel treatment. Here are five directors that could possibly be the next Wes Anderson trend.

Other directors that could get the Wes Anderson trend treatment

JJ Abrams

Important elements: Fast tracking shots with people running, canted angles, lens flare—lots of it

What to watch for inspo: 2009’s Star Trek

From movies like Star Trek, Star Wars, and Mission: Impossible to iconic TV shows like Alias and Lost, JJ Abrams is one of the most well-known directors of our generation. He’s actually been in the industry for a bit. He wrote the screenplay for the 1998 film Armageddon with Bruce Willis, but it wasn’t until recently that Abrams truly made a name for himself as a director.

His signature filmmaking style is clearly seen 2009’s Star Trek: tilted camera angles, tracking shots, and whole lotta lens flare makes up Abrams’ style. It’s easy enough to replicate when filming with your phone for a TikTok or reel.

Edgar Wright

Important elements: Quick cuts, random things that make rhythmic sounds and stay on beat with the music, montages, creative transitions

What to watch for inspo: Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Much like Wes Anderson, it’s hard not to miss Egdar Wright’s style of visual storytelling. Whether it’s his Cornetto trilogy, Last Night in Soho, or Baby Driver, the English filmmaker’s use of transitions, hard cuts, and rhythmic beats make every one of his films a joy to watch.

There’s no better example of Wright’s filmmaking style than Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, the live-action adaptation of the popular graphic novel of the same name. With a stacked cast and visuals that stay true to the source material, this cult classic has Wright written all over it. We can only dream what Ant-Man would have been if he had directed.

Special FX and CGI aren’t required to replicate Wright’s film style. Have quick cuts, a rhythm, and a banging soundtrack and you’re good to go.

Quentin Tarantino

Important elements: Quick zoom shots, physics-defying gunshots, blood and violence, feet

What to watch for inspo: Any Tarantino film, really

What’s there to say about Quentin Tarantino? Whether he’s doing a film about the Golden Age of Hollywood, a woman on a quest for vengeance, or a mysterious briefcase, his style is prominent. While blood spurting out from severed limbs and people being launched with great force by a revolver might get your videos taken down, there are plenty of signature Tarantino film elements you can utilise, like feet. Might be a great OnlyFans post too.

Michael Bay

Important elements: Slo-mo rotating 180-degree shot, staurated colours, gratutitous shots of women, explosions, even more explosions, some more explosions

What to watch for inspo: 1998’s Armageddon

It’s very hard to miss a Michael Bay movie. You’ll be able to spot it from a mile away with its desert-like oversaturated vibes and that iconic slo-mo shot of the main characters standing resolutely usually with something having blown up in the background. Oh, and explosions. Bay loves his explosions as well as a shot of a sexy female character. Those are absolutely necessary.

Christopher Nolan

Important elements: IMAX, a plotline that involves dreams or time, Cillian Murphy

What to watch for inspo: Inception

You probably read those elements and wondered how in the word could a trend be started if those are the necessary components to replicate Nolan. Well, some people surely have the dough to rent out an IMAX camera and Cillian Murphy for a day… right? If you’re strapped for cash, perhaps a regular camera and a Cillian Murphy-lookalike will do? A confusing storyline is already easy enough to come up with.

