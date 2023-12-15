The enigmatic true story of what makes Priscilla such a star

After the mega-blockbuster that Elvis became in 2022, fans of the late singer were thrilled to know that another movie revolving around his wife, Priscilla Presley was in the works in 2023. Soon the release date and cast of Priscilla was announced, and the audience across the globe was waiting with bated breath to see what the movie entails.

Based on the 1985 memoir Elvis and Me by Priscilla Presley, the 2023 movie has a cast including names like Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi. While Spaeny will essay the titular role in the film, Jacob will be seen as Elvis Presley in the film. Directed by Sofia Coppola, Priscilla premiered at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on 4 September 2023 and received a great response from the audience. The movie is now making its way to India on 15 December. So here’s everything you need to know about Priscilla Presley before the biographical drama arrives in theatres near you.

Getting to know Priscilla Presley, the ex-wife of the Elvis Presley

The cast and crew of the 2023 movie Priscilla has worked on a story that talks about her complicated relationship with Elvis Presley. Expect to be exposed to new anecdotes from her personal life and her viewpoint of being with one of the most legendary singers of his time.

A young Priscilla Ann Wagner

Priscilla was born in Brooklyn, New York, and raised in a military family. Her father, James Wagner, was a United States Navy pilot. Since she was an Air Force brat, her family moved around frequently and went on to settle in Austin, Texas, where she finished high school. Her mother, Ann Wagner, worked as a homemaker. The cast of Priscilla will give a glimpse of her early life in the movie as well.

Her first meeting with Elvis Presley

She was only 14 when she met the 24-year-old Elvis Presley in Germany in 1959 during a party. The singer was then stationed in the country for military service. Their relationship developed over the years along with many cheating scandals that Elvis was allegedly a part of. She moved to Graceland in 1963, where she lived with Elvis and his family until their marriage in 1967. The couple got hitched on 1 May 1967 in Las Vegas. Lisa Marie, their only child was born exactly nine months after the lovebirds’ wedding. During this time, Priscilla also found herself deeply attracted to her dance instructor and had an affair with him for a short while, something she says she regretted later.

The final goodbye

Things were going well with the couple until 1972 when they got divorced. Priscilla kept the Presley name even after parting ways with Elvis. It all started when she decided to take karate lessons and began an affair with her instructor. The duo filed for legal separation on July 26 1972. Elvis filed for a divorce on his 38th birthday to avoid bringing Priscilla into the limelight. The couple decided to share the custody of their daughter.

Her life post the divorce

After divorcing Elvis, she focused on her acting career, gaining recognition for her roles in movies and TV shows. She also ventured into business and continued to be a public figure. She made her acting debut in the television series Dallas in 1983 and appeared in various films including the Naked Gun series (1988-1994), The Adventures of Ford Fairlane (1990), and Breakfast with Einstein (1998). The cast of Priscilla will showcase these aspects of her life in the movie as well.

Presley’s business ventures

Elvis’s father Vernon, who was one of the executors of the singer’s estate, named Priscilla to be his successor upon his death. Post the singer’s death in 1977, Priscilla played a crucial role in the management of Elvis Presley’s estate and Graceland, turning it into a popular tourist attraction. She became the chairperson and president of Elvis Presley Enterprises (EPE). She even set up an apparel boutique in Los Angeles called Bis & Beau right after the divorce. She also launched her own line of fragrances, including Moments and Indian Summer. In 2006, she launched a worldwide line of bed linens called the Priscilla Presley Collection. She turned producer with feature films including Breakfast with Einstein (1998) and Finding Graceland (1998). In fact, Priscilla Presley is also serving as an executive producer of her biographical film.

The ultimate role model

Presley was often recognised for her elegant style and fashion sense, which became influential during the 1960s. Her iconic beehive hairstyle and fashionable outfits contributed to her status as a fashion icon of the era. She faced challenges after Elvis’ death in 1977, including managing his estate and dealing with the public’s scrutiny. Her resilience and ability to reinvent herself have been noteworthy aspects of her life. Presley’s autobiography, Elvis and Me, was published in 1985. The book offered insights into her life with Elvis and their marriage. She has also been involved in charitable work and has supported various causes including the Dream Foundation and the Humane Society.

Her personal life in media

Priscilla’s personal life has been the subject of media attention. She has had relationships with notable figures but has also been private about certain aspects of her intimate life. She had a six-year intermittent live-in relationship with model Michael Edwards, after which she was in a relationship with Brazilian screenwriter-turned-computer-programmer Marco Antonio Garcia for 22 years. They had a son together. Priscilla’s late daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, went on to become a singer-songwriter. She died after suffering a heart attack on 12 January 2023. In recent years, Priscilla has continued to be active in the entertainment industry and has appeared in TV shows and documentaries, often reflecting on her time with Elvis Presley.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-Is Priscilla movie accurate?

The 2023 movie is based on the 1985 memoir Elvis and Me by Priscilla Presley.

-What is Priscilla famous for?

She is popular for being Elvis Presley’s wife.

-What is Priscilla based on?

The movie is based on the complicated romantic relationship between Priscilla and Elvis Presley.

-Where is the story of Priscilla movie inspired from?

It is inspired from the personal life of the actress.

All Images: Priscilla Presley/Instagram