'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion: The best Twitter reactions and memes so far
Entertainment
06 Jun 2023

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion: The best Twitter reactions and memes so far

Vichayuth Chantan
Content Writer, Bangkok

We would normally be sceptical talking to any woman named Lisa, but for Lisa Vanderpump, we are all ears 24/7. Here are the memes and reactions to the reunion of Vanderpump Rules.

Based solely on its name, those who haven’t watched the show might think it’s another Disney Original about a teenage girl going to high school for the first time, but Vanderpump Rules has much more drama and hateful conversations than a vegan post on the Bangkok Foodies group.

The show stars Lisa Vanderpump, who gained fame from her appearance on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and is now an established entrepreneur and restauranteur. You’ll see her give advice, drama, and mother behaviour. Let’s look at the show and the memes and reactions people have on Twitter.

Oh wowwww

We don’t care about Sandoval in this house

Kyle is such a competitive person so anything could happen tbh

People are messyyy and we love them for it

She’s definitely onto something

Feelings were felt

Welcome aboard the rollercoaster, girl

Straight? Who?

I mean, she could be called way worse

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Vanderpump Rules via Peacock TV]

Social Media memes Streaming Vanderpump Rules
