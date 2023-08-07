Warner Bros. issues official apology following “Barbenheimer” trend

For obvious reasons, the Barbenheimer Internet phenomenon is not sitting well in Japan. What was originally intended as counterprogramming, with the release of both Barbie and Oppenheimer on July 21, turned into a viral trend where moviegoers watched both films as a double feature.

While Warner Bros. Japan can’t technically stop viewers from attending both films, it does have an issue with its American counterpart’s reactions on the @barbiethemovie social media account. The insensitive comment “It’s going to be a summer to remember” was left regarding Barbenheimer as a play on the contents of the film and the atomic bombs, but what they probably were not thinking of was the hundreds of thousands of lives that were affected by the actual historic event in Japan.

The viral trend has since been met with a #NoBarbenheimer movement in Japan with Warner Bros. Japan issuing the official statement:

Both the movie Barbie (distributed by Warner Bros.) and the movie Oppenheimer (distributed by Universal Pictures), were released in the United States on 21 July so there is currently a movement (#Barbenheimer) by overseas fans to watch the movies together, but this movement and its activities are not official. We consider it extremely regrettable that the U.S. head office, through its official Barbie movie account, reacted to social media posts by fans involved in this movement, and we take this situation very seriously. We are asking the U.S. head office to take appropriate action. We apologise to those who were offended by this series of inconsiderate actions. Warner Bros. Japan G.K.

Warner Bros. has officially addressed the insensitive reactions and comments made via the Barbie social media account with, “Warner Brothers regrets its recent insensitive social media engagement. The studio offers a sincere apology.” The official apology was deemed disingenuous by Japanese netizens, given the horrors brought on by the devastation of both atomic bombs, and the long-term impact they have had on the country.

(Image: Universal Pictures/Warner Bros.)