10 million copies of ‘Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom’ were sold in just three days
Entertainment
22 May 2023 03:19 PM

Ambrose Leung

The new Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has just broken all Zelda records by selling over 10 million copies in just three days.

This astounding number now puts the newest Zelda title at the top for fastest-selling game from the franchise of all time for Nintendo.

“Many players are returning to Hyrule with all its new mysteries and possibilities, and with the record-breaking launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for Nintendo Switch, we can’t wait to see what they’ll create in the game and the stories they’ll share next,” said Devon Pritchard, Nintendo of America’s Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Communications.

While the game is seeings a great deal of exposure, capture a whole new generation of Zelda fans, it still has some 20 million copies to sell before surpassing the 2017 Zelda title Breath of the Wild at 29.81 million copies sold. But given the rate at which its has been selling at, with four million being sold in North America alone, this title could easily top the success of Breath of the Wild.

(Images: Nintendo)

nintendo gaming legend of zelda Zelda Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom
Ambrose Leung

Always on a journey to expand his knowledge, Ambrose is a blend of old-school charm and modern curiosity.

