The best Australian-style coffee shops in Hong Kong

Here’s our roundup of the very best Australian-style coffee shops in Hong Kong. Flat white, anyone?

We love coffee – and this city has no shortage of a great cup. Cafés in Hong Kong are never-ending, so to help you narrow it down a little – we’re paying a visit down under, where the coffee is something of a nationwide obsession.

Little Cove Espresso

We love this Melbourne-style coffee shop – with its clean, minimal decor and delicious, healthy and Mediterranean inspired dishes. Located in Sai Kung, it’s well worth making a trip – Little Cove Espresso is a contender for one of the best brunch spots in Hong Kong. Go for a cold brew: it’s steeped in cold water for 24 hours before being filtered and served on ice.

Little Cove Espresso, Shop 1+2, G/F, Siu Yat Building Block A, Sai Kung Hoi Pong Square, Sai Kung; 7:30am to 6pm

Cosha

This newly-opened hidden gem is tucked away on Elgin Street. The name hints at its concept – Cosha is a coffee-slash-shisha bar, serving up Aussie-style brunch and drinks during the day and shisha into the night. Pick up a smoothie, tea or (of course!) a coffee and make sure to check out its extensive shisha menu. Cosha says it’s the only place in Hong Kong with a gravity pipe!

Cosha, 61 Elgin Street, Central; Monday to Sunday, ‘All Day Menu’ 11am to 6pm, Thursday to Saturday, 6pm to 10pm, Drinks and shisha only

Brew Bros Coffee

Although its Hillier Street location has shut down, Brew Bros Coffee is still alive and kicking at Sai Wan. The café is headed by barista Hikaru Ono – who has worked in Japan and Australia, and is passionate about bringing a genuine Melbourne coffee experience to Hong Kong. Pick up a coffee with beans sourced from Melbourne-based roastery, Market Lane, or try a Prana Chai, a Ceylon black tea blend with cinnamon, Australian honey, herbs, and other fresh spices – a great natural alternative to coffee.

Brew Bros Coffee, 1 Po Tuck Street, Sai Wan (HKU MTR station); 8:30am to 5:30pm; +852 2803 2323

TIL – Today is Long

Just stepping into TIL (or Today is Long) is a delight! With rattan and warm terracotta furnishings (inspired by an Australian sunset!), its interiors are light, bright and very inviting. Serving up freshly baked treats and food –concept series – this is perfect for a quick stop or for a long afternoon stay. Our picks? The Milo Dinosaur coffee: the Australian chocolate flavoured drink topped with breakfast cereal and a double espresso. Plus, keep an eye out for seasonal croffle options – both sweet and savoury.

TIL, G/F, Kin Hing Building, 172 Queen’s Road West, Sai Ying Pun; 7:30am to 6pm

Fineprint

First opened in 2016, Fineprint now has three locations across Hong Kong – serving up speciality coffee, wine and sourdough in a friendly Australian fashion. Founder and managing director, Scottie Callaghan, happens to be a winner of the Australian Barista Contest (2007) and the World Latte Art Championship (2006) so it’s no surprise that his cafe-bar-bakery pours some of the smoothest coffee in town.

Fineprint, various locations across Hong Kong; 6am to 6pm

NINETYs

This highly-awarded (including Master Chef Recommendations) Aussie-style eatery is technically a restaurant, but it specialises in Australian inspired foods and serving world-class speciality coffee – so it makes the list! Boasting the highest scoring espresso blend in Hong Kong, NINETYs is a must-visit for any coffee aficionado.

NINETYs, various locations across Hong Kong

Nutsy Coffee Bar

Founded by two Australians, this cosy coffee bar promises to bring Aussie coffee culture to Hong Kong with blends from local roasters, lots of vegan options, and tons of plant milk. Nutsy promises to be easily accessible and affordable. whilst retaining high-quality coffee. We love its switch to biodegradable sugarcane lids instead of more common plastic sippers.

Nutsy Coffee Bar, 3/F, Dorset House, Taikoo Place, Quarry Bay; Monday to Friday, 8am to 4:30pm (Closed weekends and public holidays)

(Hero image courtesy of Fineprint via Facebook, featured image courtesy of Rizky Subagja via Unsplash)