When it comes to fine dining and gourmet indulgences, these restaurants offer more than just room service. These luxury hotel restaurants serve delectable cuisines carefully curated by globally-acclaimed and Michelin-starred chefs to please the food connoisseurs and epicures.
Give your taste buds a treat with these bastions of gastronomic excellence that offer world-class dining and unparalleled interiors to go with it. With an amazing stay experience in the hotel, these famous hotel restaurants offer lavish breakfast buffets and menus that include an assortment of curated dishes.
Check out 12 of the best hotel restaurants around the world for your next best dining experience and try everything from haute cuisine to high teas and local specialities on your next visit. Food explorers, don’t forget to bookmark them!
With spectacular views of Hong Kong’s renowned Victoria Harbour from its 25th floor, this Michelin-starred restaurant boasts exceptional Cantonese cuisine in a luxurious setting brimming with golden lanterns, blue interiors and traditional art panels.
One of the most stunning hotel restaurants in the entire Hong Kong, Man Wah at Mandarin Oriental serves an extensive array of authentic delicacies such as dumplings, barbecued pork, Peking duck, smoked codfish, speciality teas like rose pu’er tea, and an impressive range of wines and cocktails.
You can also book a private dinner for special occasions or events to enjoy traditional Cantonese delights here with up to 32 guests.
The two Michelin star restaurant led by chef Tetsuya Wakuda delivers a premium experience by serving food made with the freshest of ingredients in contemporary settings. With elegant and minimalistic décor by award-winning designer Yohei Akao, Waku Ghin offers one of the most upscale gourmet experiences in Singapore.
The exclusive Chef’s Table can accommodate up to ten guests and you can savour Japanese delicacies along with luxe signature dishes and seafood of the day. The bar menu features a meticulous collection of handcrafted Japanese cocktails, a superior quality collection of sake and bespoke brews served with caviar, oysters and a delightful range of soigné snacks.
Bukhara at ITC Maurya, Delhi, combines gastronomic opulence with age-old secrets of Indian spices to curate an experience like no other. Bukhara pays homage to the traditional north-west cuisine that involves cooking over a slow flame, in a tandoor or clay oven and charcoal-grilled delicacies fit to serve the nawabs.
Since 1978, Bukhara has been serving its signature classics such as creamy Dal Bukhara, a lentil-dish slow-cooked for about 18 hours, burrah kebabs and family naan.
A first of its kind in Vietnam, La Maison 1888 is led by three Michelin star chef Pierre Gagnaire. This restaurant is famous for its French cuisine which is served in dreamy mansion settings inspired by period French décor worked to perfection by architect Bill Bensley.
La Maison’s extensive dining menu is inspired by local Vietnamese flavours and features a world-class fine dining experience with distinctive main dishes like Pork Tenderloin, Pho Marin and Duck Egg and Langoustine accompanied by the best house spirits.
Indian Accent captures the essence of traditional Indian cuisine which is cooked to perfection with the amalgamation of global and indigenous culinary techniques to evolve into an experience that caters to all your senses.
The award-winning restaurant made it to the list of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants for seventh year in a row, in 2021. Led by chef Manish Mehrotra, Indian Accent’s menu reinvents classic Indian cooking with a modern twist.
The restaurant offers an extensive à la carte menu along with three-course lunch options and the most sought-after classic dishes that include tandoor-fired blue cheese naan, applewood-smoked bacon kulcha, cauliflower shorba, crab apple mousse and tandoori bacon prawns.
The legendary New York restaurant near Central Park serves cuisine inspired and rooted in haute cuisine set in a gorgeous space surrounded by palm trees and abundant greenery. While the restaurant is nearly 100 years old, it was renovated and relaunched with a grand bar in 2013.
The hotel restaurant serves an all-day menu that includes afternoon tea, children’s menu, breakfast and lite bites, cocktail menus and speciality meal offerings. The Palm Court offers a modern and sophisticated hospitality experience in contemporary settings that feature elegant décor with a unique stained-glass dome, custom furnishings and cane accents.
The restaurant is open seven days a week to enjoy American cuisine in its timeless and grand settings along with the entire family.
The three Michelin star restaurant offers refined Cantonese specialties at The Langham amidst sophisticated décor. The dining room at T’ang Court extends to two floors and features luxurious furnishings in shades of burgundy and gold. The entire space exudes a cultural vibe that pays homage to the Tang dynasty, one of the most successful eras in Imperial Chinese history.
The restaurant offers a set menu as well as à la carte with an extensive selection of imperial and Cantonese dishes such as Stewed imperial bird’s nest, Peking duck, baked stuffed crab shell and lobster with onions and shallot, sautéed prawns and crab roe, and stir-fried Japanese wagyu beef amongst others.
Located at Hyde Park Corner, London, in the vicinity of Buckingham Palace, Céleste is a stunning restaurant that offers an exceptional English dining experience. The Michelin-starred restaurant is led by head chef Giuseppe Strippoli who holds vast experience in gastronomy since the age of 14.
The restaurant offers a three-course menu du jour for lunch on weekdays with complimentary champagne, and high tea, which is one of the best in London. They have ample vegan and vegetarian-friendly meal options as well. The eclectic restaurant space boasts regal décor to evoke a sense of style and a fine English gourmet experience. The glass dome roof naturally illuminates the restaurant during the day and crystal chandeliers keep it well-lit during the evenings.
The signature European delicacies from the à la carte menu include scallops with celeriac and truffle, Foie Gras Terrine and tiramisu amongst others.
An award-winning restaurant, Collins Kitchen is situated on the Collin’s street in Grand Hyatt, in Melbourne, and serves International cuisines prepared with the fresh local ingredients. The underlying philosophy of the restaurant is “Food. Thoughtfully Sourced. Carefully Served.”
The culinary team at the restaurant offers sumptuous breakfast spreads, high tea on weekends, and an extensive selection of multi-cuisine à la carte meal menu.
The space is warm and inviting, with open and contemporary settings that offers an upscale casual and business dining experience. Other notable gastronomic highlights include patisseries prepared by in-house chefs, cold cut stations, and dedicated juice and smoothie stations amongst others.
Managed by renowned chef Pedro Subijana, the three Michelin star restaurant is located at Donostia-San Sebastián and has been up and running since 1970. Perched high above the sea level, the culinary experience at Akelaŕe is well complemented with sea-side views of Playa de la Concha.
The restaurant offers Basque cuisine that reflects the opulent heritage and culture of the northern parts of Spain while staying true to its roots. Some of the must-try signature dishes include Kokotxa, hake in seaweed steam with plankton and oyster leaves and artisan breads that can be paired with the finest red and white wines from their in-house wine collection.
Three Michelin-starred Chef Niko Romito is the brainchild behind Il Ristorante Niko Romito at the ultra-luxurious Bvlgari Hotel in Milano, Italy. The restaurant overlooks the Botanical Garden and the dining room décor exudes royal charm, making it perfect for an intimate dinner or a business lunch.
Chef Niko’s take on traditional Italian cuisine with ingenious culinary techniques makes it worth visiting to savour healthy yet high-end dishes. Some signature delicacies include Lasagna, Italian-style antipasti, veal Milanese, Red Prawns and Squids, Tortelli with Ricotta cheese and Tiramisù amongst others. There’s no dearth of choices when it comes to selecting a wine of your liking or any other spirit. Al fresco dining is also available in summer and spring.
Located at the luxury palace hotel Le Meurice in Paris, France, the restaurant is the epitome of gastronomic excellence, led by globally acclaimed chef Alain Ducasse and executive chef Amaury Bouhours. The two Michelin star restaurant specialises in haute cuisine, using exceptional ingredients to serve top-notch dishes complemented with 18th-century contemporary French-style décor.
The restaurant, designed by French designer Philippe Starck, is a work of art. The design scheme features a nexus of modern and vintage elements that derive inspiration from Salon de la Paix at the Château de Versailles. These notable design elements include Eero Saarinen designed Tulip chairs, massive chandeliers and antique mirrors that form the perfect backdrop for an equally appealing cuisine.
The restaurant’s philosophy is based on the notion of ‘Essential Cuisine’ to retain the natural and authentic flavours of every dish. The signature delicacies include smoked yoghurt, smoked beef and Grilled silk grain veal amongst others.