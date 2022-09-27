10 Best Weekend Brunches to Try This September

This autumn, we’ve scoured all over Hong Kong in search for the next great brunch destinations. From decadent Italian pasta, aromatic Indian cuisine, and traditional Japanese dishes with delicate flavours to Mediterranean cuisine brimming with vibrant flavours that will transport you back to the sweet summer moments, here are our top 10 picks to leave you not just satiated, but potentially comatose on your couch from food-induced slumber.

Here are 10 restaurants that are hosting stellar weekend brunches this September.

Bonus: A nighttime venue that was too good not to include on this list.

Ramato

Baked Seabass

We’re at the tail end of summer and an idyllic Sicilian getaway sounds ever more intriguing. Ramato is a family-style southern Italian restaurant in Sheung Wan in the hands of Chef Antimo Maria Merone and new Head Chef Matteo Caripoli. The menu is an array of sentimental favourites of Chef Antimo, modern renditions of dishes his Italian nonna would make when he was a child. Antipasti includes mixed Italian cold cuts served with fried dough, followed by Pasta courses and Secondi plates, which range from homemade Mezze Maniche with carbonara sauce, guanciale, and pecorino cheese to Grilled M5 Australian Wagyu Rib-eye with grilled asparagus. Dessert is a duo of traditional Italian sweets comprised of Sicilian Cannolo with ricotta and pistachio and Vanilla Panna Cotta with mixed berries.

Ramato, G/F, 208 Hollywood Road, Sheung Wan; +852 2549 0208

Chaiwala

Chaiwala

The sixties brought us the hippie movement and the notion of “make love, not war”; it was an era of psychedelic experimentation and spiritual exploration, a decade where we saw how music was a powerful tool that brought people together.

To channel the free spirit within us, Chaiwala, an Indian restaurant on Wyndham Street presents the Flower Power Brunch, a riveting dining experience incorporating elements of culinary, dance, music and vibrations. Indian street food staples are what Chaiwala excels at; on the menu, you’ll find superb sharing dishes such as Pani Puri with Jal-Jeera, Aloo Tikka Chaat – spiced potato cakes and Bombay Fried Chicken. Kerala Fish Curry is prepared in a classic coconut sauce with fragrant curry leaves if you are craving something authentic and hearty. The vegan options are just as splendid, such as the Kofta Curry featuring Indian spices dumplings with kale leaves and tofu simmered in silky tomato and coconut sauce.

Chaiwala, Basement, No. 43-55, Wyndham Street, Central; +852 23628988

Uma Nota

Uma Nota

What a gift it is to experience a new culture through delectable and unique dishes. Uma Nota’s lavish brunch menu is designed by Head Chef Gustavo Vargas and promises to introduce guests to Bahian cuisine, which is a distinctive feature of Afro-Brazilian culture. Kicking off with a platter filled with bright and tangy flavours, Salmão Curado is cured Salmon with mango and passion fruit sauce. On the menu, you’ll also find Vatapá de Camarão, prawns with vatapá, crispy rice, nori and biquinho chilli. Vargas’ fresh take on the Brazilian national dish Feijoada Shoronpo is what commands our attention though – the traditional beef and pork stew now takes shape as bite-sized dumplings. Seafood is at the centre of the main course menu: Moqueca de Peixe is a comforting stew that features the best coastal catches of the day and Arroz de Frutos de mar is a dish of grilled octopus with prawns, coconut rice and a Brazilian vinaigrette. The cooking at Uma Nota is a fusion of Japanese and São Paulo flavours. If you want an exotic dining experience, this is the right place for you.

Uma Nota, Upper G/F, 38 Peel St, Central; +852 2889 7576

BEDU

Beetroot Basturma

The nomadic way of life of the Bedouin tribes is a vital inspiration to BEDU. This summer, the under-the-radar eatery reimagines the adventurous tales of the Arab nomads through new additions to the menu such as the Three Yellow Chicken Mousse with saffron mustard and pickled apple. For those who want to explore the realms of Mediterranean cuisine even further, Executive Chef Corey Riches curated a special menu with all his signatures including Truffle Duck Tagine with pistachio and egg, Beetroot Basturma with caramelised whey and pine nuts, and the heavenly Daisy’s Honey Cake.

BEDU, 40 Gough Street, Central; +852 6343 5622

Landmark Mandarin Oriental

SOMM Brunch

“Didn’t we have ourselves some kind of a summer?” is a song from the seventies we’ve been looping as we approach the end of summer. The French neo-bistro-themed restaurant and bar, SOMM, located at The Landmark Mandarin Oriental, brings us the SOMMkind of Brunch. What better way to part ways with the summer doldrums than with exquisite dishes like Line-Caught Medai Grilled on the Skin on the Binchotan, fermented Bell pepper & Szechuan Pepper Romanesco? Not to mention the limited edition Bresse Pigeon & Foie Gras Pithivier with Fermented Forrest Berries & Jus… It’s an all-star roster and we’re salivating already.

The Landmark Mandarin Oriental, 15 Queen’s Road Central; +852 2132 0188

The Bayside

The Bayside

We may have found the perfect haven in a hectic city. The aptly named restaurant is by the Hung Hom waterfront. The balmy breeze off the Victoria Harbour makes dining al-fresco an indelible experience. In dishes like the Peruvian “Pickle” and the Dry-aged Wagyu Bavette, we get to experience firsthand what Head Chef Javier Perez and Executive Chef Gary Batra envisioned for The Bayside – authentic Mediterranean flavours that will thoroughly entice you with its fresh and seasonal ingredients.

The Bayside, Shop G1, Ground Floor, 18 Tak Fung St., Whampoa Garden, Hung Hom; +852 6108 9153

Fumi

Fumi

Hong Kongers associate Japan with premier culinary culture. Omakase, which directly translates as “I’ll leave it up to you, Chef”, might seem intimidating and irrational at first but then some of the best experiences in life require one to plunge into the unknown.

You’ll be in good hands at Fumi. The restaurant serves some of the most outstanding Omasake menus in Hong Kong. The restaurant is extending its mid-autumn festival experience by presenting an unlimited weekend brunch and dinner menu that highlights the award-winning A4 Miyazaki Beef and Snow Crab Leg — they are just as incredible as they sound — the Mini Rice Bowl with Chopped Toro & Japanese Leek and Grilled Mackerel are also solid dishes in their own right and should receive the full attention it deserves.

FUMI, 6/F California Tower, 30-36 D’Aguilar Street, Lan Kwai Fong, Central; +852 2328 3302

Tokio Joe

Tokio Joe

Sashimi has consistently held the top spot of being the most popular Japanese food item. Tokio Joe, being one of the most iconic Japanese restaurants in Hong Kong, announced the return of the Weekend Hirame Brunch, showcasing the memorable flavour of Hirame, also known as olive flounder in the style of sashimi, grilled teriyaki, tempura. A resplendent feast awaits you.

Tokio Joe, 16 Lan Kwai Fong, Central; +852 2525 1889

Cruise Restaurant & Bar

Cruise restaurant and bar

An impeccable dining experience constitutes a pleasant atmosphere and remarkable food quality. Cruise rooftop restaurant and bar by Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour delivers on all fronts.

The new brunch menu features five unlimited small plates and four large plates followed by a dessert that is fated to make the rounds on social media. On top of that, the brunch comes with 2.5 hours of free-flow drinks including champagne and signature punch. Here’s to a weekend we’ll never remember.

Cruise Restaurant & Bar, 23/F, West Tower, Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong, 1 North Point Estate Ln; +852 3896 9898

Bifteck

Fête du Bifteck Weekend Brunch

Bifteck refers to the French sobriquet “beefsteak”. The French-Japanese Steakhouse manifests Executive Chef Ken Kwok’s aspiration to introduce superior meat from around the globe to Hong Kong. Their new “Fête du Bifteck” weekend brunch menu is perfect for those who wish to deviate from the typical avocado toast and eggs benedict brunch options. The phenomenal “Délice de Bifteck” constitutes a medley of top-tier beef including USDA Prime Beef Tartare with Caviar, accompanied by a soft cured egg yolk to maximise its flavour. “Délice de Fruits de Mer” offers a lighter brunch alternative. A standout from the four-course seafood menu, the Japanese Red Crab Meat “Two Ways” Mini Brioche Burger with Lobster Consommé, is the perfect marriage of East and West.

Bifteck, 23/F, QRE Plaza, 202 Queen’s Road East, Wanchai, +852 2246 8805

Chi Yawaragu

Chi Yawaragu

Chi Yawaragu is situated in the hidden alleyways of Upper Lascar Row in Sheung Wan. The new boutique restaurant specialises in Kushiyaki – grilled skewers quickly endears itself to people that share an appreciation for the well-balanced and pristine flavours that Japanese cuisine is known for. Their approach of prioritising ingredients above all else is respectful, using only locally-sourced produce and prepared in a meticulous and tasteful way to accentuate its umami and essense. A great reminder for us to focus on the beauty of simplicity.

If you’re also like me, when overloaded with choices, you find it impossible to make decisions. Chef’s Exclusive Selection of Eight-Skewers Set is the obvious winner, including appetizer, seasonal dishes, eight different skewers upon chef’s choice, chicken broth with udon and dessert. The “beak-to-tail” experience is also recommended for those who have adventurous tastebuds or merely take pleasure in tasting everything in between.

Chi Yawaragu, 28 Upper Lascar Row, Sheung Wan, +852 9448 5988

This post first appeared on Prestige Online Hong Kong.