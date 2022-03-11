Snack Time: 5 convenience store finds you can’t miss this week

Asahi The Cocktail Craft Gin & Tonic

That hard-working bar cart at home may be stocked to the brim with the best spirits and rare finds but there still will be those moments where you just can’t be bothered to slice and stir and shake everything together. In those situations, Asahi’s The Cocktail Craft selection comes in handy. And at your local 7-11, you’ll find their take on the classic G&T fresh with the bright, citrusy scent of lime. Pour it out into a glass and and throw in couple ice cubes — it’ll be just like a professionally bartended one at home.

Available at 7-11 locations citywide