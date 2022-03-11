Snack Time: 5 convenience store finds you can’t miss this week

Now that we are all spending more time at home, how’s that snack cabinet looking? Hopefully, there’s more than just couple of lone almonds and a half-finished tube of Digestives to pick at. If that’s the situation of your current setup, Snack Time lists some of those interesting seasonal buys at your local convenience store you can just pop by and pick up. Five minutes tops.
Sweet Deals for Your Afternoon Break:
Imuraya Sweet Potato Ice Cream
The humble sweet potato has seen many iterations: plain steamed on a cold winter’s morning; deep fried as the “healthy” cousin to accompany your weekend burger. But as an ice cream? Leave it to Japanese brand Imuraya, which launches a sweet potato ice cream stick exclusively at Circle K. It’s the full transformation: from the irregular, spud-like exterior made from sweet potato monaka wafer to the chocolate coated sweet potato ice cream within.
Available at Circle K locations citywide
KitKat Chunky x Aero Mint Hybrid Chocolate Bar
On its own, the KitKat Chunky and Aero Mint are outstanding winners. There’s no two ways about it. Looks like parent company Nestlé also agrees and has gone and done us one better by combining the two. “Break With Bubbles” as they captioned it. It’s the best of both worlds — and even better cause it’s a chunky KitKat — of crispy crunchiness from endlessly layered chocolate wafers and the smooth, creaminess of the airy bubbles. It’s an exciting time for chocolate.
Available at 7-11 locations citywide
Pablo Cheese Desserts
Once upon a time, Osaka was named home to the best cheesecake in the country thanks to one molten cheese tart from Japanese bakery, Pablo. Since we don’t have our own Pablo outpost here in Hong Kong, the bakery has collaborated with 7-11 to launch two limited cheesy desserts: Cream Cheese Roll and a Mango Mousse Cheesecake shaped as a sleeping teddy bear.
Available at 7-11 locations citywide
Imuraya Apple Pie Ice Cream Bar (HK$19.9)
After this, you might have to start clarifying between an ice cream with an apple pie or just an apple pie ice cream. For this Imuraya icy creation, it’s basically the same. The ice bar might not sport the gold yellow crust you’re accustomed to seeing on a toasty slice, but this icy custard bar bites into a gooey centre of cinnamon-infused apple sauce with chunks of cubed apple and crumbs of flaky pie crust. It’s almost like the actual thing — colder, sweeter and extra delicious on a hot summer’s day.
Available at Circle K locations citywide
Asahi The Cocktail Craft Gin & Tonic
That hard-working bar cart at home may be stocked to the brim with the best spirits and rare finds but there still will be those moments where you just can’t be bothered to slice and stir and shake everything together. In those situations, Asahi’s The Cocktail Craft selection comes in handy. And at your local 7-11, you’ll find their take on the classic G&T fresh with the bright, citrusy scent of lime. Pour it out into a glass and and throw in couple ice cubes — it’ll be just like a professionally bartended one at home.
Available at 7-11 locations citywide