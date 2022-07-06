Andō celebrates second anniversary with Ta Vie in a 7 July-only collaboration

For one night only, Japanese-French destination Ta Vie joins Spanish-Japanese Andō for a glitzy, Michelin-starred evening of decadent food.

In a July that’s seemingly looking like pre-Covid normalcy — not entirely though: face masks, hotel quarantine and RAT testing still firmly in place — the arrival of summer is marked by a fluttering of celebratory events and collaborations from the restaurant scene. One for this week to know about: one Michelin star Spanish-Japanese restaurant, Andō, is joined by two-Star French-Japanese establishment, Ta Vie, for a one-night collaborative dinner on 7 July, aka this Thursday.

An event that’s indicative of two celebration-worthy milestones — one being Andō’s second anniversary and the other, a coincidental match-up to Ta Vie’s chef Hideaki Sato’s birthday month — it’s also an exclusive showcase of fantastic cooking from both reputed names. Agustin Balbi, continues to reinterpret his own lola‘s homemade Latin dishes in creatively captivating plates, while chef Hideaki Sato’s keeps to a straightforward culinary philosophy of “pure, simple and seasonal”; values also reflected in his delicate Asian-inspired French dishes at the own Pottinger Hotel venue.

“I have always been a fan of Sato San’s approach towards cooking,” Balbi shares. “The discipline and determination with which he works to produce a single dish is admirable and is a testament to his respect for ingredients.” As Sato also adds, “Chef Agustin and I have a very high level of culinary synergy because our values are so aligned. I have huge admiration for this style of cooking at Andō and this collaboration has been in the works for a long time.”

The evening begins at Ta Vie with a rotation of light, specially curated snacks of wagyu tartare, yuzu koho and squid in cracker, Sato San’s Peking Duck, Namban fried chicken and an egg yolk mousse monaka, all served with sparkling Krug Grande Cuvée Champagne before moving towards Andō. There, it continues with a six-course intimate dinner, featuring a menu of exclusive, one-off serves including Hokkaido scallop served uni and fresh petit pois in a citrus sauce; Kegani crab with Japanese sweet corn; steamed foie gras egg custard; Kurobuta pork with black truffle and mushrooms; and a sakura ebi-infused rice. The bread course will feature loaves from Ta Vie.

Andō x Ta Vie’s 2nd Anniversary collaboration dinner is available for one night only on 7 July. Reservations can be made here.

Andō, 1/F, Somptueux Central, 52 Wellington Street, Central, Hong Kong

Ta Vie, 2/F, The Pottinger Hong Kong, 74 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2668 6488