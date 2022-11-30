New Italian restaurant Vista opens atop One Peking in Tsim Sha Tsui

Vista, the latest opening from Aqua Restaurant Group, serves elevated Italian dishes against the iconic backdrop of Victoria Harbour.

Nothing makes more sense than a restaurant named Vista opening atop Tsim Sha Tsui’s sky-high tower One Peking. Taking over the space formerly occupied by the now-relocated aqua, Aqua Restaurant Group’s newest venue brings “The Real Italian Deal” of homestyle flavours from different regions of Italy to discerning diners in Hong Kong.

Executive Chef Andrea Mura is the driving force behind Vista’s elevated but accessible Italian menu, which offers an array of the cuisine’s greatest hits, from crispy thin-crust pizzas and Cicchetti to handcrafted pastas and grilled seafood platters.

Diners can choose from signature dishes such as the BBQ Pulled Pork Maritozzi Sandwiches, a savoury starter inspired by the traditional Roman sweet pastry and made with crispy crackling; then follow it up with the Saffron & Sausage Risotto or Alba White Truffle Tagliolini, the latter of which pairs a traditional recipe of Piedmont with the region’s treasured “white gold” truffle.

When it comes to mains, select from the Grilled Seafood Platter, a symphony of lobster, calamari, prawns, octopus and scallops styled for two; the Salt-baked Seabass With Vegetable Caponata and Salmoriglio Sauce, which is dramatically flamed tableside; and the 450g Breaded Veal Cutlet with Shaved Black Truffle and Truffle Mayonnaise, a Milanese-style option for meat lovers.

Of course, it’s not an Italian meal without pizza. Vista offers six thin-crust pies, including classic favourites like the Margherita and newer creations such as the Inferno and Flora, all made topped with a luxurious spread of mortadella and Bronte pistachio.

Finish off with the all-time favourite, Tiramisu. Vista’s version is prepared tableside and comes in three flavours: traditional mascarpone, pistachio or hazelnut.

Alex Bellafronte, Aqua Restaurant Group’s Director of Operations, sums up the new restaurant nicely: “From the moment you step into Vista’s lobby, you are surrounded by luscious greenery and plants. We are bringing guests the chance to dine in a garden in the sky and enjoy the very best Italian dishes — ‘The Real Italian Deal’.”

Vista, 29/F & 30/F, One Peking Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong, +852 2778 3255