6 Hong Kong restaurants have been named among Asia’s 50 Best 2022

Joining the Asia’s 50 Best list for the first time is chef Vicky Cheng’s Wing.

On Tuesday, the annual list of Asia’s 50 Best restaurants was revealed, featuring a number of familiar names from right here in Hong Kong. Taking the top spot once again was The Chairman, named Hong Kong and China’s best restaurant — the local favourite, offering upscale Cantonese cuisine, was named #1 in 2021, but this year came in at the number five spot.

Joining The Chairman on this year’s list were five other Hong Kong restaurants:

Neighbourhood (#9)

Caprice (#24)

Mono (#32)

Wing (#34)

8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo Bombana (#48)

While most of the names are familiar to Hong Kong gastro-heads, it was exciting to see newcomer Wing from chef Vicky Cheng making its first Asia’s 50 Best appearance in the restaurant’s first year.

The Asia’s 50 Best 2022 list was announced simultaneously at events held in Bangkok, Macau and Tokyo. Tokyo’s Den took the top spot this year, followed by Bangkok’s Sorn.

In addition to the restaurant list, the organisers also gave out their annual special awards, as well. South Korea’s Jeong Kwan (who you may recognize from Season 3 of Netflix’s Chef’s Table) won the Icon Award, while Kuala Lumpur’s Eat and Cook was named “One to Watch”.

Congrats to all of this year’s winners. For the full list, click here.

(Lead image: Mono)