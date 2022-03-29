Asia’s top 50 Best Restaurants 2022 unveiled

The top 50 of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022 were announced at events held simultaneously in Bangkok, Macau and Tokyo on 29 March. The announcement comes a week after the release of Asia’s best restaurants ranked 51-100.
Tokyo-based restaurant Den was adjudged Asia’s best restaurant. This is only the second time ever that a restaurant from Japan took the top spot.
The 10th edition of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants, which focuses on the best places to experience the continent’s fine dining and hospitality, was hosted by William Drew, Director of Content at Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants, and Hong Kong actor Marcus Kwok.
While Drew announced the winners of the special prizes, Kwok revealed the list of the 50 best restaurants in Asia.
The event was aired live on the social media handles of 50 Best, which is headed by William Reed Business Media. For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, it was open to in-person attendance at three locations — Pullman in Bangkok, Wynn in Macau and Palace Hotel Tokyo.
Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants: Winners of special awards
Natsuko Shoji, who previously won the Best Pastry Chef Award, was named the Best Female Chef. The owner of Été, a restaurant she opened at the age of 24 in 2014, became the first chef ever to win both the honours in the history of 50 Best.
Shoji is one of the handful of high-profile female chefs in Japan and sees food as objects of art.
Following her 2022 win, she said, “The reason why I call each dish or dessert a curation or collection is because I want it to be seen as a work of art. Through awards like this, I hope that we can make the fashion community become more aware of what’s going on in the food industry.”
South Korea’s Jeong Kwan was the winner of the prestigious Icon Award. A practising female Buddhist nun and the Master of Chunjinam Hermitage at Baekyangsa Temple, Kwan is known as a legend in Korean temple cuisine, which she perfected over 40 years.
Eat and Cook from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, was among the other winners. The restaurant won the One to Watch Award. Earlier ranked No.81 on the list of 51-100, it is a newcomer on Asia’s 50 Best.
Maira Yeo of Cloudstreet, Singapore, was named Asia’s Best Pastry Chef, while the Chefs’ Choice Award went to David Lai from Hong Kong who is known for his sustainable cooking techniques.
Taipei-based iconic restaurant Mume won the Sustainable Restaurant Award. In his address post the announcement of the award, Richie Lin, the renowned chef-owner of Mume, appealed to the world. He said, “Let’s make better choices together every day, on how we grow, cook, serve and eat. Let’s build a more sustainable restaurant industry together.”
Villa Aida located in rural Wakayama of Japan was named the winner of the Highest New Entry Award. For rising 14 places to No.13 on the 2022 list, Ode in Tokyo won the Highest Climber Award.
The Art of Hospitality Award went to Singapore’s Odette.
The best restaurants in their respective countries
Sorn was named the best restaurant in Thailand. Hong Kong‘s The Chairman, a former topper of Asia’s 50 Best, was named the finest in China. Mingles in South Korea, Ministry of Crab in Sri Lanka, Dewakan in Malaysia, Masque in India, Logy in Taiwan and Odette in Singapore were named the best in their respective countries.
On the other hand, Bangkok-based Sühring, at No.7 in 2022, maintained its dominance in the top 10 for the fifth straight year.
Asia’s 50 Best restaurants 1-50
No.50 —
Dewakan
Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
No.49 —
Megu
Location: New Delhi, India
No.48 —
Otto E Mezzo Bombana
Location: Hong Kong, China
No.47 —
Wing Lei Palace
Location: Macau, China
No.46 —
Raan Jay Fai
Location: Bangkok, Thailand
No.45 —
JL Studio
Location: Taichung, Taiwan
No.44 —
Cloudstreet
Location: Singapore
No.43 —
Cenci
Location: Kyoto, Japan
No.42 —
Été
Location: Tokyo, Japan
No.41 —
Burnt Ends
Location: Singapore
No.40 —
Labyrinth
Location: Singapore
No.39 —
Ultraviolet By Paul Pairet
Location: Shanghai, China
No.38 —
Logy
Location: Taipei, Taiwan
No.37 —
Zén
Location: Singapore
No.36 —
La Maison De La Nature Goh
Location: Fukuoka, Japan
No.35 —
Ministry of Crab
Location: Colombo, Sri Lanka
No.34 —
Wing
Location: Hong Kong, China
No.33 —
Gaa
Location: Bangkok, Thailand
No.32 —
Mono
Location: Hong Kong, China
No.31 —
Samrub Samrub Thai
Location: Bangkok, Thailand
No.30 —
Onjium
Location: Seoul, South Korea
No.29 —
Sushi Masato
Location: Bangkok, Thailand
No.28 —
Da Vittorio
Location: Shanghai, China
No.27 —
Mosu
Location: Seoul, South Korea
No.26 —
7th Door
Location: Seoul, South Korea
No.25 —
Blue by Alain Ducase
Location: Bangkok, Thailand
No.24 —
Caprice
Location: Hong Kong, China
No.23 —
Les Amis
Location: Singapore
No.22 —
Indian Accent
Location: New Delhi, India
No.21 —
Masque
Location: Mumbai, India
No.20 —
Meta
Location: Singapore
No.19 —
Ensue
Location: Shenzhen, China
No.18 —
Joo Ok
Location: Seoul, South Korea
No.17 —
SÉZANNE
Location: Tokyo, Japan
No.16 —
Mingles
Location: Seoul, South Korea
No.15 —
Narisawa
Location: Tokyo, Japan
No.14 —
Villa Aida
Location: Wakayama, Japan
No.13 —
Ode
Location: Tokyo, Japan
No.12 —
Fu He Hui
Location: Shanghai, China
No.11 —
Sazenka
Location: Tokyo, Japan
No.10 —
Nusara
Location: Bangkok, Thailand
No.9 —
Neighborhood
Location: Hong Kong, China
No.8 —
Odette
Location: Singapore
No.7 —
Sühring
Location: Bangkok, Thailand
No.6 —
La Cime
Location: Osaka, Japan
No.5 —
The Chairman
Location: Hong Kong, China
No.4 —
Le Du
Location: Bangkok, Thailand
No.3 —
Florilège
Location: Tokyo, Japan
No.2 —
Sorn
Location: Bangkok, Thailand
No.1 —
Den
Location: Tokyo, Japan
(Main and Featured images: Den)