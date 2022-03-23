Where to go for afternoon tea in Hong Kong: 2022 edition

An updated list of where to get afternoon tea this spring. Check back for new additions!

How sample sizes tubes of skincare tie in with the prim customs of afternoon tea, we’ll never know. But at least there’s scones to eat and something nice to take home after. The circumstance of spending a full afternoon sipping tea, sharing secrets and sampling very small, very delicate sweet and savoury food-stuff with a trusted confidante is one steeped in luxury. One that shamelessly waves, “It’s a weekday afternoon and I don’t have a schedule to see to.”

And perhaps this springtime you can while away an afternoon staring into the distant Victoria Harbour views — if you manage to sneak away from your WFH set-up. Mark it as a very long, very important lunch in your calendar. And should you somehow manage to do so, put on your very best dress and practice your proper shoulder-back, chin-up Princess of Genovia strut, here are some afternoon tea tastings currently in session.

Sip and Savour, Darlings. Your Guide to Afternoon Tea in Hong Kong:

Four Seasons The Lounge Sakura Theme (Ends 30 April)

When: Now to 30 April

Price: HK$698 for two

And just like that, it’s the end of March, which also means Sakura season in Japan. Four Seasons Hotel embraces the sorely missed activity of hanami spotting with a sakura-themed afternoon tea, where powder-pink cherry blossoms are infused into the typical afternoon agenda in the form of jelly, jam and powder. Browse through the stunning three-tier set stacked with the likes of sakura velvet cake, sakura strawberry cream roll or sakura-champagne soft agar with white peach, and once you’ve enjoyed the scrumptious sea of pink, head out to find some cherry blossom trees of your own across the city — yes, they exist!

The Lounge, Lobby Level, Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong, 8 Finance Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 3196 8882

Nina Patisserie x I-O-N Café Bar “Cha-ddiction” (Ends 30 April)

When: Now to 30 April

Price: HK$498 for two (20 percent off for takeaway)

Nina Patisserie joins fellow Nina Hospitality venture, I-O-N Café Bar in the creation of “Cha-addition”, an afternoon tea set curated for those who simply adore a steaming hot brew. A Japanese-inspired, tea-infused lot of dainty finger foods, highlights include savoury serves by the Central Market cafe — crab meat toast with genmaicha foam; beetroot salmon roll with matcha cream cheese — and sweets courtesy of Nina Patisserie, including hojicha brown sugar mochi chestnut roll and Uji matcha mousse.

I-O-N Café Bar, Shop 124-125, 1/F, Central Market, 80 Des Voeux Road Central, Central, Hong Kong, +852 9141 5863

Kowloon Shangri-La x IPSA “Blissful Radiance” (Ends 30 April)

When: Now to 30 April

Price: HK$658 for two

Kowloon Shangri-La’s “Blissful Radiance” doesn’t just come with an exclusive gift set from Japanese skincare brand, IPSA, packed with everything you will need for a full facial at home, but also a gilded birdcage decorated in layers and layers of Japanese-inspired sweet and savoury bites. Tuck into everything from a honey mustard shrimp burger in a green tea bun, yuzu and matcha scones, tuna tataki with honey yuzu sauce and caviar and roasted duck sushi sandwich.

Lobby Lounge, Kowloon Shangri-La, 64 Mody Road, Tsim Sha Tsui East, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 2733 8988

Kerry Hotel x Yves Rocher “Earth & Ocean” (Ends 2 May)

When: Now to 2 May

Price: HK$638 for two (Monday to Friday); HK$668 for two (Weekends and Public Holiday)

Like the juxtaposition between the sweet and the savoury, Kerry Hotel’s afternoon tea with French beauty concept Yves Rocher celebrates another, “Earth & Ocean”. The former from Yves Rocher’s brand new Elixir Botanique line of products that you can bag home after, and the latter, the sole inspiration for the beautifully photogenic serves. Between sampling the carabineros “ceviche” with caviar and nori-marinated salmon, tuck into dessert pastries including blueberry tart and butterfly pea composition that all subscribe to the same ocean-blue palette. Not to mention, you’ll be looking over the sparkling waters of Victoria Harbour.

Lobby Lounge, Level 1, Kerry Hotel, Hong Kong, 38 Hung Luen Road, Hung Hom Bay, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 2252 5237

Conrad Hong Kong Lobby Lounge “Spring Indulgence” (Ends 31 May)

When: 21 March to 31 May

Price: HK$588 for two (Monday – Friday); HK$608 for two (Weekends and Public Holidays)

No worries at all if you missed peak Japanese strawberry season back in February, Conrad Hong Kong offers a worthy alternative: a “Spring Indulgence” afternoon tea that spotlights the succulent berry in various sweet and savoury forms. Curated by executive chef Manki Lee and pastry chef David Puig Zaragoza, the bijou bites range from strawberry roulade to strawberry chocolate mousse, strawberry caprese and the very simple but always delicious strawberries and cream.

Lobby Lounge, Conrad Hong Kong, Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong, +852 2822 8891

The Peninsula Hong Kong Heritage Afternoon (Ends 30 June)

When: 1 April to 30 June

Price: HK$798 for two

If you’re one to insist on the particulars of the correct way to enjoy a scone — the Devonshire method of a smear of cream (clotted cream, no less) before the dollop of jam — Peninsula Hong Kong’s chef de cuisine Anton Ho has put together a heritage afternoon tea experience that stays true to all classic customs of a Victorian-era English tea party. The sweet and savoury selection of finger foods are a collection of traditional serves, including Coronation chicken tartlets with mango chutney, sherry trifle cake, black pudding croquettes and banoffee tart. Of course, a well-brewed pot is always nearby.

The Lobby, The Peninsula Hong Kong, 22 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 2696 6772

Hero image courtesy of Peninsula Hong Kong