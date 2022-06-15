Where to find the best bagels in Hong Kong

When it comes to baked goods, bagels are probably one of the most iconic. Here’s your guide to finding the very best in town.

Now synonymous with cities like New York and Montreal, the first bagel was probably created in Germany or Austria and perfected by the Jewish communities in Europe. This surprisingly simple bread has now gained a global following with a lot of people being very particular about where they get their bagels — and with near endless possibilities for flavours, ranging from classic seeded bagels to mochi- and sweet potato-filled Taiwanese renditions.

Whether you prefer them with a chewy bite or on the softer, sweeter side; filled with lox and cream cheese or berry jam; here are six places in Hong Kong that you should check out on your quest to find the perfect one — and yes, they are all handmade in Hong Kong.

Here are Hong Kong’s best bagels:

Mendel’s Delicatessen

Kennedy Town newcomer, Mendel’s Delicatessen, fills a desperate gap for the authentic, New York-style bagels here in Hong Kong. Recreating those of old-school Jewish-style delis, the rolls at this all-day cafe, ideated by the same team behind Shady Acres, covers a full, satisfying range of well-loved classics served by their friendly team: breakfast bagels and Everything Bagels, featuring just about anything from pastrami to hot smoked salmon with scallion cream cheese.

Mendel’s Delicatessen, 66-68 Catchick Street, Kennedy Town, Hong Kong

R&R Bagels

Picked up by Jonny Rees, owner of sister cafe chain Blend & Grind shortly after its opening, R&R Bagels is touted by its followers as having near-perfected the recipe for bagels. Its menu lets you pick between options such as poppyseed, cinnamon raisin and even a vegan bagel There are also a variety of sweet and savoury cream cheeses to smear over the top for that extra kick of flavour. R&R Bagels also offers breakfast bagel sandwiches. Popular flavours to check out are the Maple Bacon and Egg and The Gardener’s Breakfast. R&R Bagels is available on Deliveroo, or by online order.

R&R Bagels, various locations including 28 Li Yuen Street West, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2178 5168

Blendit HK

Created by Ashley Chan, a millennial entrepreneur who apprenticed under the former creators of the now-defunct Bagoes, Blendit HK is a smoothie and bagel shop located in Prince Edward. Blendit’s bagels, along with being freshly made, are also vegan, low in sugar and made with no preservatives, additives or oil/ butter — a healthier spin on the classic New York treat that doesn’t take away from flavour. Customers can choose from some of Blendit’s regular picks such as blueberry, sun-dried tomato and jalapeño, or the superfood bagel series that includes the black sesame and morning moringa.

Blendit HK, 73 Lai Chi Kok Road, Prince Edward, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 5334 0188

Bagels Alley

Bagels Alley has also taken a more health conscious approach to the carb-heavy bagel — eliminating preservatives, additives, oil and keeping sugar content to a minimum. The menu lists bagels that are available daily — plain, poppyseed, sesame and everything — as well as special flavours such as onion, blueberry, jalapeño, cinnamon & raisin, sun dried tomato and whole wheat​ bagels. While the everything bagel is particularly popular, the cinnamon raisin and the jalapeño have their own cult following among customers. Order online or from Deliveroo.

Bagels Alley, Shop A1, G/F, Haleson Building, 1 Jubilee Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 9793 8401

Monsoon Bagel

Instagram bakery Monsoon Bagel stays true to a conscious recipe of artisan rolls that prioritise texture and flavour. Their bagels are made with fine Japanese flour from Hokkaido and having since perfected their bakes since starting their business two years ago, now expands to explore a wide range of creative makes that includes one with spicy tomato, bacon and cream cheese and aThai-style other with minced pork with basil. While the homemade bagels here are a delicious love, their homemade spreads and jams — in flavours of earl grey and yuzu cream cheese — are also a raved about favourite.

Order here.

Bagel For You (Currently relocating)

One of the co-founders of Instagram bagel purveyor, Bagel For You, has a Master’s degree in nutrition, so you can expect its baked goods to work well within a balanced diet and not feel too stodgy — many of its flavours are also vegetarian-friendly. Check out its roster of smooth, springy Asian-style bagels with best-selling styles including the pink oreo cream cheese, Earl Grey, sugar-free cocoa and matcha, best paired with homemade fillings such as garlic potato, hojicha cream cheese and milk mochi. Orders are made via PayMe/Bank transfer and are delivered with SF Express.

Order here.

Lead image courtesy of Mendel’s Delicatessen

This story was originally published on 20 August 2020 and updated by the Lifestyle Asia Team on 15 June 2022