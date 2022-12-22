facebook
Home > Food & Drink > Dining > 10 places for the best banana leaf rice in KL and PJ today
10 places for the best banana leaf rice in KL and PJ today
Food & Drink
22 Dec 2022 12:37 PM

10 places for the best banana leaf rice in KL and PJ today

Wi-Liam Teh
Senior Writer
10 places for the best banana leaf rice in KL and PJ today
Food & Drink
10 places for the best banana leaf rice in KL and PJ today

Let’s face it, there’s nothing quite as satisfying as digging into a heaping plate of delicious Indian curries, rice, and dishes – better yet if they’re served on a banana leaf. One of the many iconic dishes in Malaysia, the banana leaf rice is a must-have for both locals and visitors of Klang Valley, so much so that the dish can be easily found in Indian restaurants around. For the best experience and maximum satisfaction though, here’s a list of the best banana leaf rice in both KL and PJ.

What is banana leaf rice?

best banana leaf rice in KL east mall bananabros
(Image credit: @kleastmall)

It’s a popular meal of choice in South Indian cuisine so it isn’t hard to understand what makes banana leaf rice so popular in countries like Singapore and Malaysia. At the base of both food cultures lie plenty of spice, which is something South Indian cuisine is well-known for too.

A typical meal of banana leaf rice involves a hefty serving of rice – biryani in some – alongside an assortment of vegetables, curries, and the restaurant’s own in-house specialities. Some of the more unique complimentary sides include deep-fried bitter gourd and pumpkin. In Singapore, some of the best options include Banana Leaf Apolo and Samy’s Curry, but the question still persists: where can you find the best banana leaf rice in Malaysia’s KL and PJ?

It’s safe to say that there are plenty of Indian restaurants around town, each more unique than the other. Bangsar alone takes over nearly half the list as it has become somewhat of a haven for banana leaf rice enthusiasts. Read more below.

(Hero and featured image credit: @bananabromy; Hero image: @wooi.ioow)

10 best places for the best banana leaf rice in Malaysia’s KL and PJ:

 

Jump To / Table of Contents

1 /10

Restoran Devi's Corner
Restoran Devi's Corner

Restoran Devi’s Corner is arguably one of the best banana leaf restaurants in KL’s Bangsar. This is largely due to its use of crabs, resulting in crab curry – a must-have with your banana leaf rice – and crab rasam to wash it all down with. The restaurant’s deep-fried squid is also a popular dish to accompany your meal.

(Image credit: @cikepal06/Instagram)

Address
9, Jalan Telawi 2, Bangsar, 59100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Phone
+60 12-267 6714
Website here

2 /10

BananaBro Berjaya Times Square
BananaBro Berjaya Times Square

Those familiar with BananaBro’s banana leaf rice would recognise the name from its Changi City Point outpost. Although that’s now no longer in operation, the restaurant in KL remains hugely popular, and is sought-after for dishes like its briyani, fried squid, and chicken masala.

Address
32, Jalan Tun Mohd Fuad 1, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, 60000 Petaling Jaya, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Phone
+60 12-484 8064
Website here

3 /10

Fierce Curry House
Fierce Curry House

While Fierce Curry House is known for its lobster biryani, the banana leaf rice is also a heavy contender. As a whole, the establishment serves up authentic Indian cuisine, which makes the banana leaf rice all the more worth it.

(Image credit: @leoyap725/Instagram)

Address
16, Jalan Kemuja, Bangsar, 59000 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Phone
+60 19-770 1945
Website here

4 /10

Bala's Banana Leaf
Bala's Banana Leaf

Bala’s Banana Leaf is still a newcomer to the scene, being the youngest establishment to serve banana leaf rice in Bangsar. However, that doesn’t mean it isn’t one of the top contenders for the title of ‘Best Banana Leaf Rice in Bangsar’. It offers great choices of curries, vegetables, and side dishes as well as many other traditional Indian dishes.

(Image credit: @wooi.ioow)

Address
25, Lorong Ara Kiri 1, Bangsar, 59100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Phone
+60 17-862 2759
Website here

5 /10

Annapuurnam Chettinad Restaurant
Annapuurnam Chettinad Restaurant

What makes Annapuurnam Chettinad Restaurant different from everyone else in Bangsar is also its curry – more particularly, its mutton curry. It’s said that the addition of peanut butter in the curry gives it a unique and savoury flavour.

(Image credit: @shamanikrishnan)

Address
74, Lrg Maarof, Bangsar, 59000 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Phone
+60 12-676 9310
Website here

6 /10

Vishal Food & Catering
Vishal Food & Catering

Vishal Food & Catering is one of the go-to places for banana leaf rice in Brickfields, Kuala Lumpur. Just a stone’s throw away from Bangsar, Brickfields is where you will find Little India, making it a haven for banana leaf rice fanatics as well. It also offers plenty of different side dishes to go along with your meal.

(Image credit: @gagui22)

Address
22, Jalan Scott, Brickfields, 50470 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Phone
+60 3-2274 1995

7 /10

Puchong Mess Banana Leaf Rice
Puchong Mess Banana Leaf Rice

When you hear the name ‘Puchong’ followed by ‘banana leaf rice’, it can only mean one thing: Puchong Mess, which is named after its mess hall seating system features long tables for communal sharing. Its curries are flavourful and spicy while its meats pack plenty of punch as well, creating one of the best banana leaf rice in you’ll find in Selangor.

(Image credit: @makanwithhwang)

Address
11-2, Jalan Puteri 7/9, Bandar Puteri, 47100 Puchong, Selangor, Malaysia
Phone
+60 3-8060 2991
Website here

8 /10

Acha Curry House
Acha Curry House

The ever-popular debate going around Klang Valley’s PJ is where the best banana leaf rice is. Some are definitely in favour with Acha Curry House, which allows you to take as much of its vegetables as you like with no additional cost. Its curries also go great together, allowing for a harmonious meal.

(Image credit: @eat.like.sm)

Address
Paul, 42, Jalan SS 2/4a, SS 2, 47300 Petaling Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia
Phone
+60 12-339 2728
Website here

9 /10

Sri Ganapathi Mess
Sri Ganapathi Mess

It’s a well-known secret that Sri Ganapathi Mess is the go-to place for banana leaf rice in PJ, especially if you’re looking for an exceptional meal. The attention to detail here spans from its curries to seafood, even down to the rasam. Be sure to order the Sotong Goreng here, a sliced cuttlefish dish that’s been fried until golden brown with curry leaves and onions.

(Image credit: @sriganapathimesspj)

Address
47, Jalan 1/10, Seksyen 1, 46000 Petaling Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia
Phone
+60 10-238 9747
Order here

10 /10

Jaipur Curry House
Jaipur Curry House

This family-run banana leaf rice restaurant in KL has been around since 1994 so you know that Jaipur Curry House is legit – nay, one of the best. Its crab curry comes second to none while its fried seafood dishes are a must-have, whether it’s the fish or the squid, or even both.

(Image credit: @chapterelf)

Address
32, Jalan Tun Mohd Fuad 1, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, 60000 Petaling Jaya, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Phone
+60 3-7724 1411
Kuala Lumpur Dining Where to Eat in KL Malaysian food Indian food Indian Cuisine heritage hawkers banana leaf rice
10 places for the best banana leaf rice in KL and PJ today

Wi-Liam Teh

Senior Writer

Wi-Liam is a geek at heart with a penchant for tattoos. Never without a drink in hand (preferably whisky, gin, or Guinness), he is also a writer by day and a keyboard warrior by night. On his day off, he masquerades as a streetwear and sneakerhead enthusiast while his bank account says otherwise.

 
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

For your daily updates on all things luxury, follow us at @lifestyleasiahk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.