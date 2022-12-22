10 places for the best banana leaf rice in KL and PJ today

Let’s face it, there’s nothing quite as satisfying as digging into a heaping plate of delicious Indian curries, rice, and dishes – better yet if they’re served on a banana leaf. One of the many iconic dishes in Malaysia, the banana leaf rice is a must-have for both locals and visitors of Klang Valley, so much so that the dish can be easily found in Indian restaurants around. For the best experience and maximum satisfaction though, here’s a list of the best banana leaf rice in both KL and PJ.

What is banana leaf rice?

It’s a popular meal of choice in South Indian cuisine so it isn’t hard to understand what makes banana leaf rice so popular in countries like Singapore and Malaysia. At the base of both food cultures lie plenty of spice, which is something South Indian cuisine is well-known for too.

A typical meal of banana leaf rice involves a hefty serving of rice – biryani in some – alongside an assortment of vegetables, curries, and the restaurant’s own in-house specialities. Some of the more unique complimentary sides include deep-fried bitter gourd and pumpkin. In Singapore, some of the best options include Banana Leaf Apolo and Samy’s Curry, but the question still persists: where can you find the best banana leaf rice in Malaysia’s KL and PJ?

It’s safe to say that there are plenty of Indian restaurants around town, each more unique than the other. Bangsar alone takes over nearly half the list as it has become somewhat of a haven for banana leaf rice enthusiasts. Read more below.

(Hero and featured image credit: @bananabromy; Hero image: @wooi.ioow)

10 best places for the best banana leaf rice in Malaysia’s KL and PJ: