Best Bites: 4 dishes we loved this week

Best Bites is a roundup of the outstanding dishes we had within the last week: Those which renewed our love for established venues, caught our attention at a new opening, or freshly impressed upon us the creativity and skill of Hong Kong’s talented chefs. From casual street snacks to meticulously prepared tasting menus, these are the best dishes to try in Hong Kong, and the plates we’d recommend you make a special trip for.

The best dishes we supped on and savoured this week:

Quality Goods Club

The dish: Oysters (3 for HK$80; 6 for HK$150; 12 for HK$290)

Something’s shifted in the air this weekend. Maybe it was the torrential downpours the week prior that poked and prodded whatever was stopping spring from metamorphosing, finally, into summer; maybe it’s just the sunburn grazing the tops of my shoulders that’s making me feel a little broody. But it feels like summer; smells like summer. And there isn’t anything quite as evocative of the lazy, hazy days of the season than a bed of freshly-shucked oysters — best enjoyed with a little sand between your toes; a little salt in your hair — nestled against shards of ice, a lemon wedge and your pick of condiments.

Quality Goods Club’s quality good time extends to their quality good food, too, in case you’ve not borne witness to the many, many bone marrow luges the club-slash-disco-slash-live-music-venue splashes on the ‘gram. And yes, go for the music, but also go for a half-dozen platter of QGC’s perfect, perfect, sized-for-single-slurps oysters, hailing from the waters of Nova Scotia. We had them natural with briny mignonette — alright, also a couple with cheeky spritzes of smoked whisky. They also bake them Rockefeller-style if you’re into it — and washed the half-dozen down with a Quality Bloody Mary. Name a better Sunday afternoon. — Joey Wong, Editor

Quality Goods Club, Basement, On Lok House, 39-43 Hollywood Road, Central, Hong Kong

Zoku

The dish: Tebeyaki (HK$688, part of the Weekend Brunch menu)

Now that Edwin Guzman is in charge, The Hari’s modern little Japanese spot, Zoku, finds itself home to some very delicious Nikkei-style cooking. Amongst of which is where this Tebeyaki, or Japanese-style grilled stuffed chicken wing, sits.

Enjoyed one Sunday afternoon with the Weekend Brunch menu, Guzman’s stuffed chicken wing turned out to be the ideal finale to the slew of starters that arrived revolver-style to our table. Because no matter how stuffed-full you believed you were beginning to feel, the smokey aroma of the charcoal manages to lure your appetite back into existence. Golden-brown with speckled edges the indicate a just-right char, one bite into its crispy exterior explodes into a savoury mouthful of succulent minced chicken ingeniously stuffed within. It doesn’t matter that searing hot oil is trickling down the inside of your palms while your fingertips are pitter-pattering against the steamy edges, you’re a trooper and this stuffed wing is glorious so you lick your fingertips clean and dive immediately back in for seconds. That is exactly how I enjoyed it. — Lorria Sahmet, Editor

Zoku, 2/F, The Hari Hong Kong, 330 Lockhart Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, +852 2129 0339

FRITES Belgium on Tap

The dish: Super Protein Salad (HK$165)

Hi everyone, I’m back with another review of some type of veggie. Maybe I’ll make this a weekly thing? Who wants to learn more about bland, healthy food? *crickets*

Spotlighted in this week’s Best Bites is none other than the Super Protein Salad from FRITES. It’s actually not my first time ordering this dish. Nor my second, third, or tenth time, actually… yeah, to say I’m addicted would be an understatement. And I know people go to FRITES for the mussels, or even the steak frites or burgers, but not me. I’m different, guys.

Usually I like to order the salad with a side of sriracha salmon to make it more substantial, but this week I just wanted something light after a whole day trekking around Art Central. Even on its own, the salad is bomb af and very satisfying. Containing corn, cherry tomato, beetroot, broccoli, French bean, carrot, raisins, avocado and coriander on a bed of quinoa, wild rice and silver chard mix, it is the OG superfood salad that’ll not only fill you right up but also make you feel healthy and virtuous after the meal. Oh, and let’s not forget about the dressing — I don’t exactly know what it is, but it’s slightly sweet with a tang and ties together the whole package nicely. Yum! — Charmaine Ng, Editor

FRITES Belgium on Tap, various locations including G/F, Queen’s Road Centre, 152 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong, +852 3950 9000

Onigiri Planet

The dish: Shrimp tempura onigiri set (HK$51)

Ever since I started living alone, Sheung Wan’s been like my candy land. I have all the bubble teas, mammy pancakes and junk food all around me (without parental supervision), and one of my go-to guilty pleasures is Onigiri Planet. It is a chain Japanese-style onigiri stall where they throw a bunch of seaweed, mentaiko sauce, spam, egg and prawn tempuras to make the best onigiri wrap. To top off this crispy, delicious bite, the set also comes with a Taiwanese-style milk tea, satisfying two cravings at once. On the days I’m not posting nicer food pics on Instagram, I’m most probably savouring this rice ball. — Leanne Lam, Social Media Manager

Onigiri Planet, various locations including Shop A, G/F, Wing Wah Mansion, 425H Queen’s Road West, Sai Ying Pun, Hong Kong, +852 9413 6684