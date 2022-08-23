Best Bites and Sips: 6 dishes and drinks we loved this week

Best Bites and Sips is a roundup of the outstanding dishes we had within the last week: Those which renewed our love for established venues, caught our attention at a new opening, or freshly impressed upon us the creativity and skill of Hong Kong’s talented chefs and mixologists. From casual street snacks to meticulously prepared cocktail creations, these are the best dishes and drinks to try in Hong Kong — the ones we’d recommend you make a special trip for.

The best dishes and drinks we supped on and savoured this week:

The Bites:

The Grocery Club

The dish: Linguine al Rosso by Chef Antimo (HK$499)

Most of the time, a winning “Best” dish comes down to two things: the ingredients, and the way a chef works them. It’s a singular fact that proves to be true with the Linguine al Rosso from The Grocery Club, which while not physically prepared by chef Antimo Merone, has all the flavours, the culinary nuances and almost the presentation for a dish that would probably make an appearance upon his menu. As part of the online grocer’s ‘Box of Wonder’ series, that recreates recipes from leading chefs in Hong Kong, you get the necessary ingredients along with guided instructions, sent directly to your doorstep for a restaurant-quality meal at home of your own doing. The summer-apropos dish of Southern Italian flavours of chef’s Antimo’s creation — including Italian Datterino Tomatoes and large Rosso di Mazara Red Prawns — are delicately woven in-between extra virgin olive oil-laced linguine, cooked to a perfect al dente standard as per chef Antimo’s instruction and finished in a rich stock of boiled-down prawn shells. A squeeze of lemon juice — the kind from Amalfi — brightens up the garlicky profile, and twirls around the fork with fresh basil leaves for a refreshing, bright and wonderfully savoury bite. Now of course, this is no match for the exquisite pasta courses over at Estro and I would never claim as such, but it’s a pretty unbeatable take on your usual weeknight meal. — Lorria Sahmet, Editor

Order here

MONO

The dish: Oysters Vuelve a la Vida (Part of the MONO Unplugged III tasting menu)

Part of an extra special seasonal tasting menu designed by Chef Ricardo Chaneton from MONO, the Oyster Vuelve a la Vida is a South American seafood delicacy meant to make you “come back to life”. The flavour of a seafood cocktail featured on an oyster and served on ice? Is there a better morning (ok, maybe evening) call into mid-summer than this? Life is suddenly nothing but soothing sea waves and pink lemonade. — Michelle Chan, Editor

MONO, 5/F, 18 On Lan Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 9726 9301 (contact via WhatsApp)

Garden Suite, The Peninsula Hong Kong

The dish: Lobster Caldereta with Kristal Caviar, Yuzu Pepper Espuma (Part of the Hennessy Paradis menu)

First, a warning: I’m not someone who fine dines often, so what you’re about to read might make no sense whatsoever. So, take what you will from this short food review by someone who usually steams broccoli for dinner.

But anyway. Last Tuesday I went for a six-course menu at the Garden Suite, The Peninsula Hong Kong, presented by Hennessy. It was very, very fancy, especially for a country bumpkin like me, so the experience alone makes this meal one of my favourite Best Bites. IMO, the standout from the menu was the Lobster Caldereta, a stew with two hefty chunks of lobster, complemented with a generous scoop of Kristal Caviar. Now, I don’t eat caviar on the daily but I can attest it was very fresh and very buttery, especially when eaten in the same mouthful with the lobster and the yuzu pepper foam. And, it tasted even better after I washed it all down with some Hennessy Paradis. — Charmaine Ng, Editor

The Peninsula Hong Kong, Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong +852 2920 2888

Hansik Goo

The dish: Kong Guksu (HK$1,398 / part of the Summer Tasting Menu)

Hansik Goo’s summer tasting menu is not to be missed. With head chef Steve Lee, the new summer menu sees a selection of dishes showcasing the refreshing flavours of the season. To beat the summer heat, chef Lee included Kong Guksu, which is a cold bean noodle soup. The flavourful broth mixed with the noodles gave the dish a perfect contrast, and to top it off, black truffles were added to elevate the flavours. In case you didn’t know, in Korean culture, this dish is a key source of protein in Korean households for them to gain energy to beat the heat. — Austin Miao, Branded Content Manager

Hansik Goo, 1/F, The Wellington, 198 Wellington Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2798 8768

The Sips:

Daimon Brewery

The drink: The Toji Series Edition 1 Junmai Daiginjo (Vintage 1999 BY02)

I’ll admit I’m not a sake person, but I can’t deny when something is brilliant, incredible, amazing, show-stopping, spectacular and all that. We’re speaking of Daimon Brewery’s The Toji Series Edition 1 Junmai Daiginjo of extremely limited quantity (1,000 bottles, to be exact). A rare blend of a 22-year-old koshu and the brewery’s Gold Award-winning Daimon 35 Junmai Daiginjo, this premium sake champions a robust palate without taking away a sense of balance, serving as nothing short of a sublime fine dining companion. May I get a refill? — Michelle Chan, Editor

Order here

Chotto Maki

The drink: Passionfruit Oolong Tea (HK$34)

Here at LSA headquarters, we are big fans of Chotto Maki. So, when they invited me for a sushi-making workshop at their new Tsim Sha Tsui store, I was more than happy to oblige. At the event, the handroll I made sadly fell apart, but I was redeemed by Chotto Maki’s homemade Passionfruit Oolong Tea. Slightly sweet with a bitter aftertaste, each bottle is made daily in-store and and makes for a refreshing and diet-friendly sip in the hot summer weather. — Charmaine Ng, Editor

Chotto Maki, Shop B, 42 Hankow Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong