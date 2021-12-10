Best Bites: 5 dishes we loved this week

Best Bites is a roundup of the outstanding dishes we had within the last week: Those which renewed our love for established venues; caught our attention at a new opening; or freshly impressed upon us the creativity and skill of Hong Kong’s talented chefs. From casual street snacks to meticulously prepared tasting menus, these are the best dishes to try in Hong Kong, and the plates we’d recommend you make a special trip for.

These were the best dishes we supped on and savoured this week:

Heimat

The dish: Koenigsberger Klopse (from the Tasting Menu)

This may not be the dumpling you had in your mind’s eye when you read the word dumpling, but when a chef like Peter Find invites you into his literal home — complete with a little red crab magnet to pin recipes to the fridge — for dinner, you a gleefully accept, along with each and every dish that comes your way. The dinner was a preview for Heimat (German for “home”), his first, self-owned restaurant after three decades helming some of the world’s top kitchens, including, most recently, the Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong.

Heimat is set to open this January inside LKF Tower on Wyndham, where Chef Peter will be serving up a tasting menu of seasonal dishes, just like this one, inspired by his upbringing in the small German village of Bersrod. Flanked by crispy bits and creamy bits, capers and gherkins hold court around a pork sausage dumpling rolled into a ball the size of a small fist. It’s a standout on a menu full of standouts, and opening day can’t come fast enough. So much for healthy January, huh? — Nathan Erickson, Editor-in-Chief

Heimat, coming soon

潮香園美食

The dish: Scrambled Eggs with Tomato, from their “Two Dishes With Rice” deal (HK$36)

I’ve been a patron of 潮香園美食 for lunchtime siu mai, for dinner siu mai and for late-night, post-shenanigans siu mai. It’s an impassioned love affair — please don’t tell 7-11 — that began one hungry afternoon when my colleague Lorria and I walked well beyond our usual Pret-A-Manger (love you!) for ventures unknown. The bright red awning caught our eye first, then the trays upon trays of snacks stopped us in our tracks. If you’re not siu mai heads like us, go for curry fishballs or the rotating Taiwanese sausage — but make sure to say yes when they ask if you want the chilli paste.

I’ve discovered just this past week that 潮香園美食’s other side is equally as delicious. You really can’t go wrong with scrambled eggs and tomato — and 潮香園美食’s is perfectly sweet; yellowy eggs soft and just on the right side of runny. It only costs HK$36 for two sides (I got tofu as my second, but their sweet and sour pork looks excellent, too), a heaping pile of rice and a boxed drink. Actually, just get the siu mai too, while you’re at it. If you’re still counting, it’s less than HK$50 for dinner. Most delicious deal in town. — Joey Wong, Editor

潮香園美食, Shop A-C, G/F, Hong Kong Building, 4 O’Brien Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong (Directly across from Wanchai Station Exit A1)

Splashaway Cafe

The dish: Oatmeal Cookie

For those who didn’t get hit with a stream of auto-reply messages from my email, I spent the better part of my week on a five day Royal Caribbean cruise. And those who usually frequent cruises will know that cruise food is only so good, especially if you, like me, are unwilling to shell out even more cash for a paid venue. So, you grit your teeth and stick to the regular programming of limited options that — fortunately for the Spectrum of the Seas, swaps out daily — tastes just alright. But I found no treasures aboard the ship’s dedicated restaurants. My Best Bite upon this whole 169k tonne ship was, in fact, this oatmeal cookie from the poolside Splashaway Cafe on Deck 14, open during the afternoon and late evening only. It was fresh-out-the-oven warm, chewy with crystallised sugar sprinkles over the top, enjoyed one movie night by the pool (Don’t leave it out too long or it’ll harden!). Sure, the ocean views helped boost this little treat from good to delicious, but I went back for multiples every evening after that. Cruise hacks! — Lorria Sahmet, Editor

Splashaway Cafe, Deck 14, Spectrum of the Seas

Cafe Seasons

The dish: BBQ pork & signature scrambled egg in homemade soya sauce with rice (HK$60)

With the cold weather edging in, we’re definitely on a comfort food roll, and what better choice for lunch than the ultimate Hong Kong favourite at Cafe Seasons? Fatty, delicious cuts of char siu atop an almost-runny scrambled egg over rice. Divide every bite with an even rice-to-soy ratio and you’re set. Wash it all down with a sip of only the best milk tea in town. So. Good. — Sandra Kwong, Features Editor

Cafe Seasons, G/F, 88 Des Voeux Road Central, Central, Hong Kong

Beefbar

The dish: A5 Omi Striploin Smoked Turnips (from the festive menu HK$1,780/person)

With the holiday season upon us, Beefbar recently unveiled its festive menu. Crafted by Executive Chef Andrea Spagoni, the menu kicks off with spot prawn caviar, roasted beef with nori, chilli jam & green peppercorn, Kurobuta pork tortelli with white truffle, Omi striploin with smoked turnips, finished off with the Quince taste with champagne zabaione. For me, the standout dish was the Omi striploin with smoked turnips. The beef was so tender that it would melt in your mouth. The smoked turnips gave the beef a contrasting crunch and it left me wanting more. The 5-course festive dinner menu is available now until December 30, 2021. — Austin Miao, Branded Content Manager

Beefbar, 2/F, Club Lusitano, 16 Ice House Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2110 8853

Header image courtesy of Beefbar