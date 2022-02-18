Best Bites: 3 dishes we loved this week

Best Bites is a roundup of the outstanding dishes we had within the last week: Those which renewed our love for established venues; caught our attention at a new opening; or freshly impressed upon us the creativity and skill of Hong Kong’s talented chefs. From casual street snacks to meticulously prepared tasting menus, these are the best dishes to try in Hong Kong, and the plates we’d recommend you make a special trip for.

These were the best dishes we supped on and savoured this week:

Nomad Burger

The dish: Double Angus Beef Patty Burger (HK$58) with added cheese, bacon and caramelised onions (HK$15; HK$5 per topping)

Ok, so this might come as offensive to some (oops): I’m not a burger person, I’m just a Shake Shack person. Which is also to say, when it comes to a good go-to burger, I’m hand-to-heart loyal to those potato-buns-smashed patties. But, like many a things during this fifth run of restrictions, much has changed. Including my burger loyalty, now gleefully expanded to local joint Nomad Burger.

The best thing about Nomad Burger is you’re free to make a burg of your heart’s desire. Which, yes, is usual stuff for a grab-n-go but Nomad does a customisable menu much larger than what you’re used to with like four types of burgers, seven types of protein and six types of dressing you can smear between the buns including wasabi mayo and the mouth-numbing mala. I hear you at the back calling out “Gimmick!”, but just go for a bite and then talk to me. My now-usual order is typically a no-sauce situation with double angus beef patties. I like to add cheese and caramelised onions and bacon (not the fried-to-a-crisp American sort but a meaty back bacon rasher) and you have yourself a perfectly seasoned, well-balanced, juicy, amazing bite. Don’t forget the brioche bun — it’s soft and so very fluffy you can feel the crisp char of the smashed patties. A beautiful, if I may refer to burgers as such, burger indeed.

Burger count this week: I just placed a foodpanda order, so four (minus one meal I happily enjoyed at chef Olivier Elzer’s brand new Clarence — stay tuned!) — Lorria Sahmet, Editor

Nomad Burger, various locations including Shop F3, G/F, Tak Man Building, 29 Tak Man Street, Hung Hom, Kowloon, Hong Kong

Crown Super Deluxe

The dish: Tokushima Fruit Tomato (Part of every set menu; Crowne HK$788, Super HK$1,088 and Deluxe HK$1,388)

To preface, I was very recently introduced to Animal Crossing. And yes, I know I’m late to the game; indecently so. But you know how when your character eats a piece of fruit, they really, really savour it? They eat it with both hands, eyes closed and chomp, chomp, chomp until they get so strong they are now suddenly equipped with the ability to crush rocks and unearth fully-grown trees?

I felt like I could crush rocks and unearth fully-grown trees after Crown Super Deluxe’s very, very celebrated Tokushima Fruit Tomato course.

Because, like the fruit and vegetables in ACNH, Crown Super Deluxe’s tomato is a chimeric ideal. It’s a perfect archetype of a tomato; the kind you just conjured up in your mind’s eye as you read “perfect archetype of a tomato”. It’s textbook — and it tastes like it looks. Which is to say: perfect. Sweet but not in a way that feels artificial, presented through a dense, firm, you-can’t-miss-it bite. The tomato comes pre-sliced with a smattering of salt on the side, so you can season it to taste and really learn, here and now, why all those cookie recipes call for sea salt. It’s complementary! But have your first chunk unsalted, though.

Now, back to my island. — Joey Wong, Editor

Crown Super Deluxe, Mezzanine, LKF Tower, 33 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong +852 2111 8434

Barebells

The bite: Cookies and Cream Protein Bar (HK$28/ bar in Wellcome or HK$290/ 12-pack from The Store)

Give me cookies and cream anything and I’m happy – but with an added 20g of protein, I find myself reaching for one of these bad boys daily. Fewer carbs and no artificial flavours, this chocolate coated snack is perfect for sneaking in a quick bite between baby naps, and it tastes like Oreos. Okay, healthy Oreos. — Lexi Davey, Managing Editor

