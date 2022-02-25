Best Bites: 4 dishes we loved this week

Best Bites is a roundup of the outstanding dishes we had within the last week: Those which renewed our love for established venues, caught our attention at a new opening, or freshly impressed upon us the creativity and skill of Hong Kong’s talented chefs. From casual street snacks to meticulously prepared tasting menus, these are the best dishes to try in Hong Kong, and the plates we’d recommend you make a special trip for.

Smash’d

The dish: The Veggielante Burger (HK$78)

Spicy tomato salsa, beefsteak tomato, coral lettuce and a plant-based patty make up this wouldn’t-know-its-not-meat veggie burger from Smash’d. Previously FUGAZI, smash burger joints are popping up ten-fold and I’m here for it. We went in on a whim and were not disappointed in the quality of the meat (or ‘meat’ in this case) and even bought a second round of sweet potato fries. I feel like you can always tell a good burger joint from the standard of its sweet potato fries. I opted for the burger to be bun-less and was impressed at the leafy replacement — the juices held well. In short: it was a good burger. — Lexi Davey, Managing Editor

Smash’d, 21 Catchick Street, Kennedy Town

The Big Things Kitchen





The dish: TBT Signature Dan Dan Inaniwa Udon (HK$129 on Deliveroo)

I moved! Absolutely no worries if you didn’t know, but I have moved house! To somewhere in the Southside area, but I won’t tell you the cross-streets, you creep. Right now, in the depths of whatever it is we’re enduring, I’m all about the little joys. The little wins. And let me tell you, this udon dish from The Big Things Kitchen being within my Deliveroo range? One hell of a win.

Most days, ask what I want for lunch and I’ll most likely respond with spaghetti bolognese. There’s just something about the mince, the carbs, the saucy goodness and the big potential for mess. All this and more, The Big Things Kitchen’s TBT Signature Dan Dan Inaniwa Udon has everything I want from a lunchtime spag-bol craving — just packaged a little differently. Inaniwa udon, originating from the Akita prefecture in Japan, is just a thinner genre of the udon you already know and love. The mince then ladled over top is soaked through in chilli oil, which gives you a mala buzz to the tongue with every slurp; a little tingle to remember the dish by. Drool. One thing to note, though. Deliveroo does say this dish is a Wong Chuk Hang exclusive, so you’re just going to have to come and buy me lunch. — Joey Wong, Editor

The Big Things Kitchen, Shop 7, LG/F, Jardine House, Central

Tokio Joe

The dish: Spicy Toro Tartar (HK$320)

Much can be said about the restaurants you choose to frequent. Some, for convenience. Others, because your friends can’t stop talking about it. And then, there are those you visit for a taste of that one very specific dish that you keep craving but can’t find a replacement anywhere else. Those are the special ones.

And that for me, is Tokio Joe’s Spicy Toro Tartar.

It might seem like a very simple thing to be fawning over, but Tokio Joe’s Toro Tartar is just really, really good. Really. I first met with it on the Spicy Tuna Crunch, piled up high over a deep-fried rice ball. I loved it then, but have since loved it even more with the discovery of the Spicy Toro Tartar — plain and simple minced toro with no carb-accompanying extras to distract. It’s served between a folded lettuce leaf; a generous dollop basically spilling over (Not a complaint). Delicately chopped into a smooth, almost creamy texture with just enough bite, the toro is coated in a tangy, spicy mayo dressing and embedded (genius!) with crispy garlic chips for texture. In the four that I had during one Saturday brunch, I added in sliced pickled ginger. It was glorious. I want more! — Lorria Sahmet, Editor

Tokio Joe, G/F, 16 Lan Kwai Fong, Central

Hidden Figures

The dish: Sriracha Hotdog (HK $98)

I hate admitting I’m the perfect target audience for anything gimmicky; I love to try anything “salty egg yolk flavoured”, “butterfly pea flower coloured” and, of course, “charcoal-infused”. While most are only fun to eat, I’ve found myself coming back for this charcoal bun hotdog again and again.

The best part is not even visible in this photo. In between the bun and the crispy sausage, there lies pork floss, PORK FLOSS! My favourite childhood snack was hidden in plain sight. When you cut a piece of the hotdog with the right amount of meat, bread, sauce and pork floss, it really was a perfect bite. With a salad covering (almost) half of the plate, some may even say this is a healthy dish. — Leanne Lam, Social Media Manager

Hidden Figures, Shop 1&2, G/F, Connaught Marina, 48 Connaught Road West, Sheung Wan

