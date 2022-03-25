Best Bites: 5 dishes we loved this week

Best Bites is a roundup of the outstanding dishes we had within the last week: Those which renewed our love for established venues, caught our attention at a new opening, or freshly impressed upon us the creativity and skill of Hong Kong’s talented chefs. From casual street snacks to meticulously prepared tasting menus, these are the best dishes to try in Hong Kong, and the plates we’d recommend you make a special trip for.

Little Lucie’s

The dish: Bundy Rum Glazed BBQ Ribs (HK$210)

We’re creatures of habit here at Team LSA. You can expect I’ll order a drink with tequila or a salt rim. Joey loves a Bloody Mary and Lorria digs tea and fizzy things — even better combined. And when it comes to food, having the now-annual MMMs Awards under our purview also means upholding a solemn duty to sort out which of Hong Kong’s mmm-iest comfort bites are truly best, meaning a lot of tasting. And tasting some more. Anyway, that’s a lot of bluster to tell you guys I had ribs again. (A clue to one of this year’s categories? Who knows! Probably!) The cosy exterior of this Happy Valley hangout drew me in, but words like “rum” and “glazed” on the menu sealed the deal. These ribs, brushed in homemade Bundaberg rum BBQ sauce, didn’t disappoint — fall-off-the-bone tender and finger-lickin’ good. Here’s to Lucie, whoever you are. — Nathan Erickson, Editor-in-Chief

Little Lucie’s, Jubilee Garden, Shop A, G/F, 18 Sing Woo Rd, Happy Valley, Hong Kong, +852 2590 8323

Proof.

The dish: Cinnamon Roll (HK$28)

Unfortunately, I was too preoccupied with eating said cinnamon roll to stop, breathe and snap a quick pic before masticating. Entirely my fault. But I was doing research for my “Best Pastries” round-up and the “Do I Wish To Devour Immediately” factor is an important one. Moving on.

Now, if there’s a platonic ideal for a cinnamon roll, Proof.’s would be it. And I’ve had a lot of cinnamon rolls in my life. There were the Delifrance ones growing up with the unfortunate raisin tucked into the very last coil; the frozen KAFFEREP IKEA buns I’ve never learned how to not burn in the oven. Proof.’s is, sorry IKEA, just better. It’s perfect! It’s sticky, sweet, baked through until caramel bubbles up on the base, with an almost-melt-in-your-mouth bite; soft but with enough chew that you really get the chance to enjoy the process of eating said cinnamon roll. The picture up top is of their version, drizzled over with white miso caramel (which I am going to have to go back for), but I had the plain and it was most certainly anything but. — Joey Wong, Editor

Proof., 14 Tsun Yuen Street, Happy Valley, Hong Kong, +852 6542 9788

Grand Majestic Sichuan

The dish: Gong Bao Xia Qiu / 宮保蝦球 (HK$318)

You know something is good — and that the chef is undeniably talented — when a dish manages to hit all flavour profiles. Chef Robert Wong’s cooking at Black Sheep’s newest venture, Grand Majestic Sichuan, is exactly that. Extremely hot and mouth-numbingly spicy, sure, but in such a delicious way you don’t mind enduring through the heat just for more. The Gong Bao Xia Qiu ( 宮保蝦球), or otherwise kung pao prawn, leans more towards the milder side with giant spheres of crispy fried prawns coated in a sticky glaze of the house-made gong bao sauce that is folded in with whole cashews and a sprinkle of spring onions. The butterflied prawns, still shelled to scoop up every drop of the sauce leaves a slight buzz on the tongue, quickly quelled by the distinct sweet-savouriness. Have it with rice. Lots of it. I can’t name all the spice and condiments chef Wong has tossed in the wok while firing up these perfect prawns, but I know its a lot — I’ve tried and failed to make a proper gong bao myself at home. But I won’t be doing that anymore, because I’ll be coming back for chef Wong’s recipe instead. Please, please, please do takeaway, Grand Majestic Sichuan. — Lorria Sahmet, Editor

Grand Majestic Sichuan, Shop 301, 3/F, Alexandra House, 18 Chater Road, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2151 1299

Don Jo

The dish: Don Jo Special Sashimi (HK$298)

There are so many Japanese food options now in Hong Kong and trust me, I have tried some very questionable ones. I have always preferred Japanese don to sushi sets. It has the same amount of sashimi, but with more rice! Who wouldn’t love that?

Don Jo is one of my go-to donburi spots; good value for money, fresh ingredients and just the right portion (for me at least, I like a lot of rice). It is my first time trying this particular one, and it was a fantastic choice. The types of seafood were paired perfectly, just the right amount of fattiness, rice and uni — the ideal takeaway box for a me-time Netflix sesh. — Leanne Lam, Social Media Manager

Don Jo, Shop D, G/F, Fu Fai Commercial Centre, 27 Hillier Street, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong, +852 2481 0488

Sister Wah

The dish: Beef Brisket in Clear Soup (HK$50)

I don’t normally stray from my strict diet of broccoli, toast and ham (that’s a story for another day), but I passed by Sister Wah during the weekend and got dragged into the local joint by my friend. On closer inspection, it turns out it’s a Michelin-listed restaurant, which explains the queue outside at 4pm. Since there was a minimum spending charge required for all diners, I broke my no-beef diet and ordered the signature Beef Brisket in Clear Soup.

Well, friends, I was thoroughly impressed. Maybe it’s because I haven’t had beef in over five years — but the beef brisket was good. So good it’s making me consider adding beef back into my diet. Apparently, Sister Wah uses only local beef and braises it in a stock made with over ten different spices, accounting for the layered sweetness of the dish. The daikon in the soup, which had soaked up all the beefy essence, was the cherry on top. — Charmaine Ng, Editor

Sister Wah, G/F, 13A Electric Road, Tin Hau, Hong Kong, +852 2807 0181