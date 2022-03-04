Best Bites: 3 dishes we loved this week

Best Bites is a roundup of the outstanding dishes we had within the last week: Those which renewed our love for established venues, caught our attention at a new opening, or freshly impressed upon us the creativity and skill of Hong Kong’s talented chefs. From casual street snacks to meticulously prepared tasting menus, these are the best dishes to try in Hong Kong, and the plates we’d recommend you make a special trip for.

Clarence

The dish: Fresh Berries with Whipped Cream, Olive Oil Coulis, Normandie Milk Ice Cream (HK$130)

If I were to tell you the best thing I had was strawberries and cream, would you believe me? Well, believe it or not, here I am telling you this fresh berries and cream was the best thing I had all month, let alone week. It’s not just any old thing thrown together from an impromptu sweep through your fridge, though if you were Olivier Elzer and your kitchen were that of Clarence, you probably could.

For a dessert to be so good yet so simple, it does warrant extra brownie points — but no brownies here. Because how much can you hide from ingredients as plain as fruit and dairy? That’s the secret of Clarence, where the most basic components are magicked into something special. The mixed berries — raspberries, strawberries, blackberries and giant blueberries — were of spectacular grade; sweet when you need them to be, tart where it counts. It’s served with whipped cream and a glorious house-made Normandie milk ice cream churned to silky smoothness. As Chef Olivier’s creation, the dessert salutes tradition while waving towards innovation. It’s finished with an interesting drizzle of olive oil coulis with a couple of twists off the black pepper grinder for a tiny hint of savouriness. It’s a symphony of flavours; a wonderful, wonderful finale. — Lorria Sahmet, Editor

Clarence, 25/F, H Code, 45 Pottinger Street, Central, Hong Kong

Lex Coffee

The dish: Roasted chicken with rosemary (HK $168)

I’m sure we can all agree that Hong Kong has an overwhelming amount of cafés, with new openings every week. It can sometimes be difficult to distinguish which ones are for the ‘gram only and which are actually good enough to revisit. When browsing for exciting locations, I came across an art café. My first thought was it must be another gimmick: a coffee shop with artworks by Yoshitomo Nara and Takashi Murakami in the background, how crazy is that?

I decided to pay Lex Coffee a visit; at least I could go appreciate some fine art. The surprise came when I took a bite of its roasted chicken. The tender meat with crispy skin paired perfectly well with the rosemary herbs. So simply made yet with such rich flavours. It was honestly a French restaurant-grade dish for me, with its freshness. What was even more surprising was the value for money; for 48 dollars more, I could add a whole linguini or risotto. Of course, I ordered both, and it was all delicious. — Leanne Lam, Social Media Manager

Lex Coffee, Lex Coffee/Lex Art Gallery (a CURATOR Art Café), 100 Belcher’s Street, Kennedy Town, Hong Kong; +852 2149 9633

Don Don Donki

The dish: Angel Strawberry (HK$188 per pack)

If you haven’t already deep dove into Lorria’s tirades about how strawberries are currently in season, here you go. The quirks and oddities of Japanese fruit — the squared-off watermelon; the Animal Crossing-perfect tomatoes — are one of the many, many things we go searching for on trips to Japan. It’s an anchoring point on my family’s itinerary, alongside Lawson/Family Mart pitstops at every hour. And when you miss Japan here in Hong Kong, you stomp over to your neighbourhood Donki, where I met inverted strawberries for the first time.

Rather than the red-skinned-white-seed combination we’re so used to seeing (eating), these are pinkish-white skinned with bright red seeds. They don’t necessarily taste anything different from the ones you’re used to — well, they’re still Japanese produce, so, above-average in sweetness — but they’re just cool to look at. It’s a white strawberry! With red seeds! The ingenuity of humanity truly knows no bounds. — Joey Wong, Editor

Don Don Donki, various locations, including No. 22-36 Paterson Street 1-4/F, Pearl City, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, +852 2617 7011