Best Bites: 6 dishes we loved this week

Best Bites is a roundup of the outstanding dishes we had within the last week: Those which renewed our love for established venues, caught our attention at a new opening, or freshly impressed upon us the creativity and skill of Hong Kong’s talented chefs. From casual street snacks to meticulously prepared tasting menus, these are the best dishes to try in Hong Kong, and the plates we’d recommend you make a special trip for.

The best dishes we supped on and savoured this week:

Cookie DPT

The dish: Blueberry Pancakes (HK$78)

As a blueberry farmer in a past life, I rarely say no to the dishes, drinks and desserts that find a way to involve the sometimes-sweet, sometimes-sour fruit. Coincidentally, I also have trouble saying no to a decadent, New Jersey diner-style breakfast at Cookie DPT’s new flagship in Central, where, in addition to freshly baked, bigger-than-bite-size cookies join a menu of classic American breakfast options, including cubanos, hash browns, BECs and of course, blueberry pancakes, a popular menu item and with very good reason. Slather them up in butter and syrup, chow down and immediately go back to sleep — a good breakfast calls for a great nap. — Nathan Erickson, Editor-in-Chief

Cookie DPT, L/G, 48 Cochrane Street, Central, Hong Kong

Shake Shack

The dish: Tung Chung Pop Trail (HK$42 – Small; HK$62 – Large)

You know those dogs that have to be distracted from a bath with a generous lick of peanut butter smudged at the end of the bathtub? That’s just a turnabout way of saying: I love peanut butter. Even a devout “I Am Not A Dessert Person” like myself have their moments of weakness, especially on a sun-baked day out in Tung Chung where you’re a hairbreadth away from the airport, which basically means a hairbreadth away from beachier, sunnier locales. Well, a girl can dream. Back to the Tung Chung Pop Trail, though.

Exclusive to Shake Shack’s just-opened storefront in Citygate Outlets (the first SS in Hong Kong that’s officially pet-friendly, with a hideaway nook featuring murals by local Artis Bo Law), the Tung Chung Pop Trail is a very sweet, very rich, very indulgent treat. It’s vanilla frozen custard blended with salted caramel sauce, peanut butter and garnished with peanut brittle sourced from Shan Shau Jok and, for an added textural twist, caramel popcorn. If your order includes Shake Shack’s new avocado-bacon additions (exclusive to Tung Chung ’til 16 May!), there’s nothing stopping you from crumbling said applewood-smoked bacon into your frozen custard. It really works. Trust.

And if you need even more of a reason to treat yourself, each sale of the Tung Chung Pop Trail will see 5% of its proceeds donated to InspiringHK. — Joey Wong, Editor

Shake Shack Citygate, Unit G20, G/F, Citygate Outlets, 20 Tat Tung Road, Tung Chung, Hong Kong

Timur Takeaway Corner

The dish: Chicken Biryani (HK$65)

Timur’s is easy. Timur’s is also an only-takeaway, which means you can pile up your orders as high as you want and bring it to whatever your preferred setting is for scarfing down full, filled-to-the-brim containers of comforting sub-continental fare (mine is at home with AC on blast) and then, save it for tomorrow and the day after if you don’t finish in one go. Timur’s is also delicious, so much that in my home, we’ve made it a thing to always pick up Timur’s chicken biryani when we’re around Kennedy Town. It’s a simple-enough dish of the classic mixed rice, doused in a sunny saffron yellow and rich with fragrant herbs and spice. But Timur makes it better — makes it best. Here, it’s a mammoth portion the signature soft and fluffy long-grain, seasoned with a considered handful of magic spices and folded in with generous chunks of chicken. It also comes with an accompanying mint yoghurt dip that you swirl over to add just the right tang to quell the right-levelled heat in a very perfectly right make of chicken biryani. — Lorria Sahmet, Editor

Timur Takeaway Corner, Shop B1, 25-33 Hau Wo Street, Kennedy Town, Hong Kong, +852 6970 0709

Maison Libanaise

The dish: Levantine Fattoush (HK$138)

Three, two, one — what’s your favourite Black Sheep restaurant?

Mine is and has always been Maison Libanaise, even with the number of restaurants the group has been adding to its repertoire lately. The one dish that keeps me coming back? The Levantine Fattoush.

Firstly, a disclaimer: it’s not everyone’s cup of tea. I’ve had multiple dining companions complain that it’s too sour. I’m having none of it. To me, it’s perfection. I’ve made my own fattoush salad at home multiple times, but it never tastes as good as Maison Libanaise’s. The concoction of lettuce, tomato, radish, cucumber, carrot, pomegranate and crispy pita khobez, drizzled with red wine vinegar and topped with lots and lots of sumac, sounds simple enough, but is never something I can ever quite replicate at home.

Anyway, the Levantine Fattoush is a light dish, perfect if you’re constantly dieting like me, or if you need a palette cleanser in between the heavier mezze plates. My only complaint about it is the tiny portion. I could eat two, three bowls and still not be satisfied. Black Sheep, step up your game! Who knew a bowl of lettuce would incite such fierce emotions in me? — Charmaine Ng, Editor

Maison Libanaise, 10 Shelley Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2111 2284

Gyu-Kaku

The dish: Happy Mother’s Day Platter (HK$1328)

That’s a lot of meat. But I guess it’s the perfect option for a family who cannot live without bloody slices of protein. While barbaric is the last impression I want to give off, nothing is more satisfying than indulgent Japanese barbecue with piles of wagyu that’s not going anywhere anytime soon. Sorry, animal lovers. — Michelle Chan, Editor

Mother’s Day Platter was available from 1 May to 8 May at all Gyu-Kaku locations (but they have a lot of other great choices, too!)

Gyu-Kaku (multiple locations), Windsor House Shops 112-115, 311 Gloucester Rd, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, +852 3167 7138

A Lux

The dish: Lamb with black trumpet and garlic (from the HK$1,780 signature tasting menu)

Now that the city is back in full swing, who else has been revenge-eating ever since? When I tried out the signature tasting menu from A Lux, a new French Italian fine-dining restaurant in Central, it was like having all the dinners I missed in the past few months presented in an absolutely delicious and satisfying setting. One of my personal favourites from the menu was the lamb with black trumpet and garlic, a traditional French dish. The garnishes did not overpower the original taste of the lamb. In fact, it brings out its rich flavours with the hint of mushroom. Another note to mention is its texture, the skin so crisp and the meat so soft and juicy. I don’t usually order lamb racks, but this has definitely made it onto one of my favourite dishes. — Leanne Lam, Social Media Manager

A Lux, No. 13 Duddell Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2663 9938