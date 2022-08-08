Best Bites and Sips: 4 dishes and drinks we loved this week

Best Bites and Sips is a roundup of the outstanding dishes we had within the last week: Those which renewed our love for established venues, caught our attention at a new opening, or freshly impressed upon us the creativity and skill of Hong Kong’s talented chefs and mixologists. From casual street snacks to meticulously prepared cocktail creations, these are the best dishes and drinks to try in Hong Kong — the ones we’d recommend you make a special trip for.

The best dishes and drinks we supped on and savoured this week:

The Bites:

Morton’s The Steakhouse

The dish: Bacon & Onion Macaroni Cheese (HK$180)

I must make a disclaimer: this Best Bite entry is not dedicated to the beautiful bovine cut as you’d typically expect when one makes a mention of reputed steakhouse, Morton’s. No I’m sorry to say, while the steaks were amazing — sample the newly added whiskey-infused ribeye the next time you find yourself within its elegant dining room — the humble side of mac & cheese outshone them all. Now, macaroni and cheese is no groundbreaking make, it’s a common steakhouse usual that many likely leave forgotten on the side, with silent reminders “not fill up on carbs”. But you should most definitely make an exception for this one. Morton’s is a quintessential make: the gooey cheddar cheese pull; the crackly baked crust; and piping hot macaroni that somehow manages an al dente bite. Surprisingly, it never felt too heavy either — even if you go back for doubles — the cheesiness cleverly cut with onion and bacon bites sprinkled within. This one is not merely a side. It’s a glorious part of the mains that you can afford to forget. — Lorria Sahmet, Editor

Morton’s The Steakhouse, 4/F, The Sheraton Hotel Hong Kong, 20 Nathan Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 2732 2343

Tangram

The dish: Hokkaido Scallop Skewers (HK$108)

Newly opened in the AKI Hong Kong MGallery — just across the street from the Lifestyle Asia headquarters — is Tangram, a comfortable, minimalist restaurant that serves small plates with a Japanese influence. The restaurant calls this kind of food “Japas” for Japanese tapas — which btw, love the concept. If you love to drink, it also offers a full list of exclusive sake cocktails and over 60 types of premium sake.

During my evening at Tangram, I sampled a number of dishes, but nothing came close to the Hokkaido Scallop Skewers. I mean, under normal circumstances, scallops are already bomb — given they are fresh, of course — but in Tangram’s case they come with a variation of the ginger scallion sauce that is normally served with Chinese poached chicken. And for me, that sauce is just the cherry on top. Not only does it elevate the scallops, but it’s also a smart play on a classic Hong Kong dish… and I love a restaurant that pays homage to the local culture. — Charmaine Ng, Editor

Tangram, 2/F, AKI Hong Kong MGallery, 239 Jaffe Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, +852 2121 5021

The Sips:

Takara

The drink: Mio Dry Sparkling Sake (HK$68)

Crack open a cold one with the ladies with this Mio Dry Sparkling Sake, infused with fruity sweetness and just the right amount of bubbles to make the stuffy, rainy season just barely bearable when served frozen. Mio Dry is for everyone — particular about packaging and design? Its brushstroke-inspired logo print on the shiny metallic label does it for you. On a budget while maintaining a set of standards? Check the extremely friendly price tag. Here for a tipsy fun time? Just have a cup, or more. — Michelle Chan, Editor

Available at DON DON DONKI, various locations including 1-4/F, 22-36 Paterson Street, Pearl City, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong

The drink: Fizzpresso (HK$45)

I’ve always been a fan of the Hong Kong speciality coffee chain NOC and I recently visited their newly renovated store in Causeway Bay. I knew I had to take a look when I heard that their new design concepts are around sustainability. Floor-to-ceiling glass replaced its original outer walls with a vertical garden indoors, creating a tranquil ambience in the busy area. I picked one of my favourite drinks from the menu — the fizzpresso — to enjoy in this relaxing environment. An ideal bubbly coffee with a dash of espresso to brighten up this rainy season. — Leanne Lam, Social Media Manager

NOC, Shop G23, G/F, Lee Garden Three, 1 Sunning Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong +852 3565 4654