Best Bites and Sips: 6 dishes and drinks we loved this week

Best Bites and Sips is a roundup of the outstanding dishes we had within the last week: Those which renewed our love for established venues, caught our attention at a new opening, or freshly impressed upon us the creativity and skill of Hong Kong’s talented chefs and mixologists. From casual street snacks to meticulously prepared cocktail creations, these are the best dishes and drinks to try in Hong Kong — the ones we’d recommend you make a special trip for.

The best dishes and drinks we supped on and savoured this week:

The Bites:

Bianco & Rosso

The dish: Polmard Beef Tartare (HK$158)

So it used to be a whole bit with this column that we would lead with the really beautiful PR-provided images, but the actual photos our crew would submit themselves would turn out downright nightmarish. Part of the charm was being so excited to bite / sip / inhale whatever was in front of us, we didn’t have time to set up the tripod, stand on the chair with the flashlight, ruin everyone else’s dining experience — it was the photo you send to the groupchat, the oh-my-god-you-have-to-try-this flick taken with speed and desperation and a freshly out of date iPhone.

All that’s to say, here’s a terrible picture of a delicious dish. Our server set some seriously high standards by hyping it as the “best tartare you’ll ever eat”, but as a generally non-tartare person, even I was fairly blown away. Confit egg yolk, Gaufrette chips, and Lilliput capers — an excellent way to start off a menu full of hits. — Nathan Erickson, Editor-in-Chief

Bianco & Rosso, 29 Gough St, Central, +852 2813 1669

Ushidoki

The dish: Sukiyaki (HK$2,000 part of the dinner tasting menu)

Assuming you’ve studied the menu not once but twice-over before your much anticipated visit to Ushidoki, you already know you’re in for a treat. The intimate Japanese dining room by AP Place is where the famed Odagyu Beef, sourced from Kagoshima’s Oda Farm, stars under a centre-stage spotlight in a full “tongue to tail” menu of wagyu kaiseki, served omakase style. In more layman terms: 11 courses of soups, sushi and charcoal-grill dishes of various cuts prepared depending on the seasonality.

The Sukiyaki, coming in mid-dinner with the Atsumono course (translating to “warm meal”), hones in on a beautifully marbled slab of sirloin that’s delicately shaved in wafer-thin slices. The fatty, umami-rich cut is the real focus — and you only get two, so really, savour it — but the sukiyaki broth is the perfect, praise-worthy accompaniment. Bubbling in a cast iron casserole dish behind the counter, the deep brown broth has been consistently slow simmering with onions, mushrooms and all sorts of delicious flavours since the restaurant opened a couple months ago. It’s unthinkably rich and complex in flavour; a balanced depth between the sweet, the savoury and meatiness from every slice of beef that’s gently floated through. When served, it’s finished with a soft boiled egg of creamy golden yolk and a heaping of truffle that leaves behind an inviting fragrance at initial sniff. — Lorria Sahmet, Editor

Ushidoki, Shop 2A, 1/F, Manning House, 48 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2633 8933

GREEN, Hotel ICON

The dish: Golden Bee Afternoon Tea (HK$418 for one person, HK$728 for two on weekdays; HK$448 for one person, HK$758 for two on weekends)

I know I said I wasn’t an afternoon tea person — more than once, actually — but here I am, back for another round of afternoon tea. *Insert shameless face* This time, it’s at GREEN, Hotel ICON’s café-slash-brasserie.

Starting today until the end of October, GREEN is working with international beauty brand Guerlain to offer a time-limited Golden Bee Afternoon Tea. Presented on a gold-coloured custom-made stand, the elegant tea set is inspired by Guerlain’s Abeille Royale Double R Renew & Repair Advanced Serum and its honey elements. Five sweet treats and five savouries are served alongside classic Handmade Scones and free-flow (!) Honey Yogurt Soft Serve Ice Cream, the latter of which I had about three servings. Other than the ice cream — which, by the way, highly recommended for summer — my favourites are the Seared Hokkaido Scallop with Truffle Scrambled Eggs and Salmon Roe; and the Mozzarella Cheese, Watermelon and Cucumber Skewer. — Charmaine Ng, Editor

GREEN, Lobby Floor, Hotel ICON, 17 Science Museum Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong, +852 3400 1300

Hansik Goo

The dish: Hanwoo & Abalone with Yeolmu Bibimbap (HK$1,398, part of the dinner tasting menu)

Hansik Goo’s summer menu was so good that I had to feature one more dish. Take a look at their version of Surf’n’Turf. The Hanwoo & Abalone with Yeolmu Bibimbap is served up with Ganjang-marinated grilled Hanwoo beef and paired with pan-seared abalone that has also been steamed to ensure peak tenderness and brushed with anchovy butter. It’s all served along with daily banchans (condiments; cucumber pickle, kimchi and Got-jeori (freshly made kimchi)) and a rice bowl of elevated Yeolmu Bibimbap. Both the Hanwoo and abalone were cooked to perfection that it just melts in your mouth… I am salivating just writing this. Hansik Goo has also resumed lunch service, so whether it’s for lunch or dinner, book your spot now and try out the dishes above. — Austin Miao, Branded Content Manager

Hansik Goo, 1/F, The Wellington, 198 Wellington Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2798 8768

The Sips:

The drink: House White ($38)

Everyone’s definition of a hungover cure is different and for me, a good, warm caffeinated beverage always does the trick. After a rare night out, I was in dire need of basically anything to stop my head from spinning and to make the world okay again. Thankfully, I have “the best oat milk latte in Hong Kong” (as stated on their menu) right around my corner. The nutty aroma grounds me instantly and the toasty sip is like a hug to my stomach — comforting and soothing. If anyone is wondering, I’d choose a morning coffee over a fruity cocktail almost every time. — Leanne Lam, Social Media Manager

Clean, G/F, 100 Queen’s Road West, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong, +852 2831 0822

N1 Coffee & Co.

The drink: Pumpkin Spice Latte (HK$8 as part of a set lunch)

It’s Pumpkin Spice Latte season — just have a scroll on TikTok and see what the girlies are ordering at their local coffee places. As a less unfortunate soul based in Hong Kong during what’s technically the sixth wave (jfc) of Covid-19, I suppose a visit to N1 Coffee & Co. should more than satisfy my romanticised hot girl autumn fantasy. Smooth and creamy with a cloying aroma that lingers, this Pumpkin Spice Latte is worth being 15 minutes late to everything for. — Michelle Chan, Editor

N1 Coffee & Co., G/F, 229 Jaffe Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong +852 2668 0082