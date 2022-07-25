Best Bites and Sips: 4 dishes and drinks we loved this week

Best Bites and Sips is a roundup of the outstanding dishes we had within the last week: Those which renewed our love for established venues, caught our attention at a new opening, or freshly impressed upon us the creativity and skill of Hong Kong’s talented chefs and mixologists. From casual street snacks to meticulously prepared cocktail creations, these are the best dishes and drinks to try in Hong Kong — the ones we’d recommend you make a special trip for.

The best dishes and drinks we supped on and savoured this week:

The Bites:

Peak Cafe Bar

The dish: Let It Be (HK$158, comes with pickle, coleslaw, fries)

The first upsetting thing you’ll learn about Peak Cafe Bar is that it’s nowhere near Victoria Peak. The second upsetting thing is that you, if you’re me, haven’t tried the burger, which is extremely juicy and features a sesame seed bun that spent the right amount of time facedown on the grill, plancha, fryer, whatever. The bacon is that floppy British kind innit, so you can opt out of that part, but nonetheless — another Best Burger contender emerges? — Nathan Erickson, Editor-in-Chief

Peak Cafe Bar, G/F, 9-13 Shelley Street, Soho, Hong Kong, +852 2140 6877

Salisterra

The dish: Brown Sugar Tart (HK$128)

If you follow our weekly Cheat Day column, you’ll know that Cary Docherty, current head chef at Salisterra, enjoys his dessert. Especially if it comes slathered in chocolate. Naturally then, the dessert menu at the luxurious Mediterranean-inspired restaurant is a worthy collection of delectable confections. One of which includes this Brown Sugar Tart. Though no sign of chocolate — Torta Tenerina is a fabulous choice for chocolate enthusiasts — this very true-to-form make of an all-time-classic is a choice alternative for your post-meal sweet-tooth satisfaction. A golden-baked pastry with just the right crumbly bite, it cradles a smooth, custard centre of caramelised sugar with a glistening top crust to prove it. It’s a glorious mouthful you cannot refuse, and with a scoop of the accompanying sesame ice cream? Have it as a main. — Lorria Sahmet, Editor

Salisterra, Level 49, The Upper House, Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong, +852 3968 1106

Sushi Taka

The dish: Tuna and negitoro rice bowl (HK$99)

The lengths I’m willing to go to for a conveyor belt sushi meal anywhere in Japan? Way greater than I’m comfortable to admit. But since a trip to this unanimous Hongkongers’ hometown (yes, we love Japan this much) is temporarily out of the question unless you sign up for a guided tour plus a subsequent 7-day quarantine package, a food court sushi rice bowl is better than nothing.

Mind you, Sushi Taka is the sister brand of Michelin-starred Sushi Saito, so their rice bowls — although way more affordable and accessible than their Four Seasons alternatives — are not to be underestimated. You literally can’t pick bones (not like there’s any) with the tuna and negitoro, both juicy and melting in your mouth the moment they get there. Simply put, sushi rice bowl may be the greatest invention in human culinary history. — Michelle Chan, Editor

Sushi Taka, various locations including Food Fiesta, 2/F, Millennium City 5 (APM), 418 Kwun ToTng Road, Kwun Tong, Kowloon, Hong Kong

The Sips:

Vibes at The Mira Hong Kong

The drink: Kinobi Highball (HK$138)

As part of their ongoing pop-up bar series — and to kick off a new Miami (MRAMI? MIRAMI?) Nights party, The Mira Hong Kong invited Tell Camellia’s looseleaf legend and podcast host Gagan Gurung, aka “Pusha Tea”, to come through and mix up some breezy, boozy bevvies. As someone who avoids gin, Matcha and tonic water, I’m still a bit overwhelmed at how good this was. Is this growing up? Or just a master of his craft doing what he does best? I’m going with the latter. — Nathan Erickson, Editor-in-Chief

Vibes at The Mira Hong Kong, 118-130 Nathan Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 2315 5599