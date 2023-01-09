Best Bites and Sips: 4 dishes and drinks we loved this week

Best Bites and Sips is a roundup of the outstanding dishes we had within the last week: Those which renewed our love for established venues, caught our attention at a new opening, or freshly impressed upon us the creativity and skill of Hong Kong’s talented chefs and mixologists. From casual street snacks to meticulously prepared cocktail creations, these are the best dishes and drinks to try in Hong Kong — the ones we’d recommend you make a special trip for.

The best dishes and drinks we supped on and savoured this week:

The Bites:

Palm Court, The Langham Hong Kong

The dish: Van Gogh “The Starry Night” Afternoon Tea (HK$768 for two persons)

I’m back at it with the afternoon teas. To wrap up the year, I treated myself to The Langham Hong Kong’s Van Gogh “The Starry Night” Afternoon Tea, available until 28 February. If you love art like me, then this one’s a real treat.

For starters, the tea set is served on a plate printed with Van Gogh’s “The Starry Night” and comes with a handmade silk scarf and tote bag depicting the famous painting. For someone who does pretty much everything for the ‘Gram — hey, at least I’m not afraid to admit it — the presentation was a delight and made a valuable addition to my feed. It comes with a list of savoury bites including Pan-fried Foie Gras and Mushroom Vol-au-vent; sweet treats such as the Mango Gâteau Au Thé Vert; and of course, freshly baked scones with clotted cream and rose petal jam. To help wash down the food, the chefs have also prepared a dedicated mocktail. A concoction of orange juice and butterfly pea tea topped with a dried orange slice, this mocktail, aptly named Stargaze, looks like it just came out of a Taylor Swift music video. Me likey. — Charmaine Ng, Editor

Palm Court, Lobby Level, The Langham Hong Kong, 8 Peking Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong, +852 2132 7898

Cosha

The dish: Crispy Gee (HK$142)

As someone who orders avocado toast on a weekly basis, I would think I’ve tried all the great ones in Hong Kong already. Turns out, my search for an outstanding toast wasn’t complete until I tried the Crispy Gee. Imagine a bite of freshly baked sourdough, runny poached egg, creamy avocado, topped by crispy hot fried chicken… mmm, just thinking about it gives me a food-gasm — and I’m not usually big on fried food because of how oily and heaty it is. Still, this dish perfectly balances out the chicken’s greasiness by marinating it in yoghurt with homemade chilli mayo. My friends and I ordered this dish to share, but let me just say, there wasn’t a lot of sharing involved in the end. — Leanne Lam, Social Media Manager

Cosha, 61 Elgin Street, Mid-Levels, Hong Kong, +852 6823 9299

Hotal Colombo

The dish: Garlic Butter Tiger Prawns (HK$188)

When you first enter Hotal Colombo, your expectations are already set high. The interior design is very poppy and fun, only contested by the flavourful profile of their menu. Although the restaurant is known for its crab, I opted to go for a different route and was not disappointed at all.

The Garlic Butter Tiger Prawns were pungent with flavour and well-balanced, and I was also very satisfied with the portions. Make sure to add some sort of side, as the sauce is paired well with some sort of rice/bread/etc. I chose to pair this dish, along with the fish curry, with the egg hopper and paratha. Both of the side dishes that I chose were fresh and blended a unique flavour of dishes I was used to in other cuisines, but with a unique Sri-Lankan touch.

Overall I was very satisfied with my meal at Hotal Colombo as I’ve rarely had Sri-Lankan food before and was certainly not disappointed. Maybe the next time I come here, I’ll go for their signature crab. — Ryan Putranto, Multimedia Editor

Hotal Colombo, 31 Elgin Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2488 8863

The Sips:

Cosha

The sip: Gram Latte (HK$50)

When I visited this Aussie-style cafe, I had my heart set on trying their iced latte. Who could say no to Australian coffee beans, after all? But when I was walking towards the counter, the Gram Latte caught my eye. The waiter saw me eyeing it and said, “it’s not too sweet and very pretty”. Right there, I was sold. The drink had a light lavender aroma that tasted natural and fresh, unlike the usual artificial syrups. The light blue hue was also highly photogenic, a great pop of colour on the flat lay for IG stories, and definitely deserving of its name Gram Latte. — LL

