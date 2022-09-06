Best Bites and Sips: 4 dishes and drinks we loved this week

Best Bites and Sips is a roundup of the outstanding dishes we had within the last week: Those which renewed our love for established venues, caught our attention at a new opening, or freshly impressed upon us the creativity and skill of Hong Kong’s talented chefs and mixologists. From casual street snacks to meticulously prepared cocktail creations, these are the best dishes and drinks to try in Hong Kong — the ones we’d recommend you make a special trip for.

The best dishes and drinks we supped on and savoured this week:

The Bites:

Ponty Cafe

The dish: In Bloom ‘N Onion (HK$78)

If you follow me on Instagram, and apologies if you do, you knew this was coming. I’m a couple weeks late (Sorry Beckaly!), but finally dragged myself out of bed on a weekend to hit Ponty Café, the exciting new addition to the revived and thriving lineup along Old Bailey Street.

Originally conceived as a twist on pandemic-restricted drinking hours at its neighbouring namesake, The Pontiac, Ponty Cafe plays host to a sea of familiar faces, both at the tables and behind the bar, serving up some seriously decadent brunch grub: BECs on biscuits, buttermilk pancakes, steak au poivre — you get the idea.

Most importantly of all, they’re serving up this fully bloomed and crispy fried onion, the kind you might find at an Aussie-inspired steakhouse restaurant created by some very-non-Australian Floridians. But this one wins in two ways: Not only does that aforementioned steakhouse not offer that aforementioned menu item for delivery (Ponty will), this cafe serves things up on an almost-hidden bed of seasoned jalapeño ranch, perfect for dipping each greasy petal — and, as it turns out, everything else on the menu, too. — Nathan Erickson, Editor-in-Chief

Ponty Cafe, 15 Old Bailey St, Central, Hong Kong

Asaya Kitchen

The dish: Homemade “Cavatelli” (HK$788; part of the dinner tasting menu)

Once upon a time, Asaya Kitchen was known as the “healthy vegan spot”, aptly in theme with its wellness destination home within Rosewood. Not anymore. A full overhaul and the arrival of chef Fabio Nompleggio later, the now pescatarian menu assumes brighter, lighter, more refreshing dishes that reach back to Nompleggio’s Italian roots, especially while dining within the Asaya Glasshouse which first overlooks the infinity pool, then an unobstructed view of the harbour, for a complete Mediterranean-esque experience.

Anyway, the creative menu varies between all kinds of seafood, most of which are sourced with the restaurant’s sustainability program “Partners with Provenance” that works specifically with Sai Kung-based fishery Shun King Fisherman — like this homemade cavatelli. As expected from chef, the cavatelli is perfectly al dente in tiny uniform shells, perfectly for catching the accompanying sauce, a sumac-spiced uni foam that’s distinctive in its bright orange profile. Each spoonful is sweet, savoury with an appropriate touch of tangy, while the Mazzancolle tiger prawn offer a brief but refreshing relief from the rich umami profile. If that wasn’t enough, this dish comes with fresh uni on the side, which you are encouraged to scoop to your heart’s content before shoving down another mouthful of the pasta. Best believe I scooped up every last bit. — Lorria Sahmet, Editor

Asaya Kitchen, 6/F, Rosewood Hong Kong, Victoria Dockside, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 3891 8732

Fireside

The dish: Dry-aged Ma Yao Fish (HK$498)

A first-of-its-kind restaurant in Hong Kong, Fireside is all about open-fire cooking and returning to our primal roots. Chef Miguel Gallo and his team make use of grills and ovens fuelled by select varieties of wood and binchotan for a “raw” style of cooking. At first, I wasn’t too eager — I’m no meat eater, after all. But then I discovered that Fireside is not limited to serving meats — although they do offer nine types of beef — but also a wide range of vegetables, seafood and even wood fire-cooked rice, a signature of Chef Gallo.

There were many standout dishes during the night, but the star of the show was definitely the Dry-aged Ma Yao Fish. Dried for three days before hitting the grill, it’s another one of Chef Gallo’s signature. I’ve had really good fish before and this one — rich and succulent, with a crispy blistered skin — tops the list. I was surprised to learn that only a sprinkle of salt was used to flavour the fish. The smokey flavour I savoured was all the open-fire grill’s doing.

Other dishes I loved were the Grilled Piparra Peppers (HK$98) and the Thyme Smoked Blue Fin Tuna Belly (HK$288). Caution while ordering the peppers though — it’s a game of Russian roulette. Sometimes you bite into one that’s bursting with sweetness and sometimes you bite into one that’s so spicy it takes you out for the rest of the night. — Charmaine Ng, Editor

Fireside, 5/F H Code, The Steps, 45 Pottinger St, Central, Hong Kong, +852 6610 8689

The Sips:

Argo

The drink: Hotel Juárez

Hotels play an important role in Lorenzo Antinori‘s life. After putting a recess on his law studies, he started his now-decorated mixology career in proper at London’s Savoy Hotel, then working his way through Four Seasons Seoul and now, here at the same in Hong Kong, where he’s the beverage manager for the hotel and the leading man behind Argo, which debuted at #3 on the Asia’s 50 Best Bars list earlier this year.

At Argo, Hotel Juárez is a drink, one that’s part of an inspired and extensive menu that tickles multiple tastes and senses. For me, in particular, that’s tequila — Curado Cupreata, to be specific — with aged rice, the aronia fruit, lemon and sour pineapple, plus a touch of toasted corn (a snack!) to bring this lightly savoury concoction together. If you haven’t been to Argo, you’re more than due for a visit. — Nathan Erickson, Editor-in-Chief

Argo, 8 Finance St, Central, Hong Kong