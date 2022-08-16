Best Bites and Sips: 5 dishes and drinks we loved this week

Best Bites and Sips is a roundup of the outstanding dishes we had within the last week: Those which renewed our love for established venues, caught our attention at a new opening, or freshly impressed upon us the creativity and skill of Hong Kong’s talented chefs and mixologists. From casual street snacks to meticulously prepared cocktail creations, these are the best dishes and drinks to try in Hong Kong — the ones we’d recommend you make a special trip for.

The best dishes and drinks we supped on and savoured this week:

The Bites:

Crown Super Deluxe

The dish: Foie Gras Toast (HK$1,388, part of the “Deluxe” menu)

Whenever you do decide to shell out for meal, it’s only reasonable to expect something cerebral; something creative; something with incredibly well-thought-out means. But there is also beauty in keeping to the minimal. At Crown Super Deluxe, Black Sheep Restaurant’s dedicated teppan experience, it’s exactly this no-fuss-no-frills attitude when it comes to their cooking. They don’t need it. The exquisite range of premium ingredients, including the spiny lobster that many must have endlessly praised, is left to shine on its own, with a quick sear and the habitual sprinkle of salt. As for the Foie Gras Toast, it’s the latest addition to the “Deluxe” portion of the menu. There’s not really much to get into, after all the dish breaks down to two simple components of innards and carbs. What I will say though, the foie gras works a perfect sear of a crackly crust and an incredible unctuous centre, with the tiny piece of toast soaking up every single drop of the fragrant flavour. One whole piece might feel particularly indulgent at initial thought, yet the moment it disappears off your plate, you wouldn’t mind having another piece. Not at all. — Lorria Sahmet, Editor

Crown Super Deluxe, Mezzanine, LKF Tower, 33 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2111 8434

Bayfare Social

The dish: Padron Peppers (HK$90)

It takes certain skill to make a plain, bitter vegetable taste good, and that’s exactly what Bayfare Social does with its Padron Peppers from the tapas menu. Now, I might be biased because I love Padron peppers and always make sure to order them at Spanish restaurants, but I swear, Bayfare Social’s version is the best I’ve tried so far. Aside from its generous serving for HK$90, each pepper is large, perfectly grilled and generously seasoned with sea salt, making the dish a perfect marriage of bitter and savoury. If you love veggies like me or if you need a palate cleanser for your table, well, these peppers are your answer. — Charmaine Ng, Editor

Bayfare Social, 5/F, Rosewood Hong Kong, Victoria Dockside, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 3891 8732

8Five2 Restobar

The dish: Buffalo Chicken Nachos (HK$120)

Some of you may be reading this and thinking, “Wow this looks familiar”. Indeed I have been to 8Five2 Restobar an abundance of times off-screen, and it’s finally time to feature another one of their absolutely splendid Mexican dishes (#notsponored). Starting off, the salsa was impeccable, I caught myself eating it as is on multiple occasions. The nachos? Nice and crispy, making for the perfect base for a scoop of buffalo chicken, guacamole and sour cream. The aching acne in my hairline might or might not be the result of my mindless nachos consumption and lack of self-control, but it’s a small price to pay for a dish so phenomenal. — Michelle Chan, Editor

8Five2 Restobar, Shop 2, G/F, 8 Observatory Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong +852 2618 8854

CARBON

The Dish: Beef Tartare (HK$148; part of the Weekday Lunch Menu)

CARBON recently launched a new grill and steakhouse inspired menu with an assortment that you don’t often find at restaurants in the city. Helmed by executive chef Mike Boyle, the steakhouse-inspired lunch-time menu is available from Wednesday to Friday, and is HKD$148. Looking at the appetisers, you can choose from two salads, beef tartare, or their soup of the day. The beef tartare was the standout for me. Created with an Asian-inspired twist, the tartar is infused with aged soya sauce, and topped off with wasabi for an added extra kick. When it comes to the main course, the options are endless, from USDA prime pasture raised rib-eye, CARBON’S signature BBQ chicken, there’s a dish for everyone.

If that’s not enough, I highly recommend that you add-on the black truffle fries. For all the gin lovers, CARBON also launched a new gin cocktail menu that goes above and beyond your average gin & tonic. I’d advise that you and your friends go to Carbon on an empty stomach as the portions are generous. — Austin Miao, Branded Content Manager

Carbon, 45 Pottinger Street 26/F, High Block, H Code, Central, Hong Kong

The Sips:

Tao Ti

The drink: Supreme Meta Green Tea (HK$165 for a crate of 24 bottles)

To be honest, I should’ve written about this tea much, much sooner, because I’ve been consuming it by the crate for the past two months. I (finally) caught Covid in July, which left me homebound for two weeks. Trapped with nothing to do but eat and drink, I managed to go through three crates, each with 24 bottles, of Tao Ti’s Supreme Meta Green Tea. I’m not sure what it is about this tea but it has me hooked. It’s like green tea, but on drugs, probably because of the addition of buckwheat that gives it its strong nutty aroma. If I’m home all day I usually go through six bottles. What can I say, it definitely lives up to its name — supreme and meta. — Charmaine Ng, Editor

Available through various retailers including HKTVMall