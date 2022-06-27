Best Bites and Sips: 4 dishes and drinks we loved this week

Best Bites and Sips is a roundup of the outstanding dishes and drinks we had within the last week: Those which renewed our love for established venues, caught our attention at a new opening, or freshly impressed upon us the creativity and skill of Hong Kong’s talented chefs and bartenders. From casual street snacks and shooters to meticulously prepared tasting menus and masterpieces of mixology, these are the best dishes and drinks to try in Hong Kong right now.

The best dishes and drinks we savoured and sipped on this week:

The Bites

COA

The dish: Quesadilla (HK$98)

Asia’s top bar two years running gets a lot of shine — deservedly so — for founder Jay Khan’s agave-centric lineup of sips, but don’t sleep on the bar snacks either, which make a decent case for the best in town. Those snacks include the crispy-on-the-outisde, gooey-on-the-inside Coa quesadilla, complete with handmade pico de gallo, and all for under a hundo. Eat it warm, eat it often. — Nathan Erickson, Editor-in-Chief

Coa, Shop A, LG/F Wah Shin House, 6-10 Shin Hing Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2813 5787

Café Malacca

The dish: Singapore Laksa (HK$118)

It won’t matter that Café Malacca is buried far far away on the edge of the Sai Wan precinct, you’ll make the journey there for its very authentic — probably Hong Kong’s best — Singaporean-Malaysian staples anyway. Or, once you’ve slurped down a single spoonful, this Singapore Laksa. An entirely perfect-standard bowl of the popular cuisine favourite, Café Malacca’s laksa is rich, creamy and flavourful all together, all at once. A just-right balance of hot red chilli spice tempered by sweet coconut milk makes up the familiarly fragrant curry-adjacent profile. This one uses rice noodles as its base, but no complaints — it’s stays chewy while soaking up with the golden broth and serves as a neutral bite between the accompanying toppings of bobbing prawns, fish cake, boiled egg and beancurd puffs upon the delectably inviting, spice-laced sunset yellow surface. An extra dollop of curry paste for an extra, much welcomed heat. You’ll be back for more. I know it. — Lorria Sahmet, Editor

Café Malacca, Level 2, JEN Hong Kong by Shangri-La, 508 Queen’s Road West, Hong Kong, +852 2213 6613

The Hop House Pub & Grub

The dish: USDA Prime Rib Eye 10oz (HK$228, comes with a side of fries that I opted out of)

Name one thing more tempting than a sizzling red meat dish after the day you skipped dinner. 10oz of rib eye may be way over the World Health Organisation’s recommended daily intake, but can you fault this cut of medium grilled meat? Not Gordon Ramsay here, so I’ll just judge by first impression, taste and value. First impression: oh my god. Taste: meticulously seasoned with pepper and salt. Value: couldn’t have found a better deal elsewhere. Welcome my new midday binge. — Michelle Chan, Editor

The Hop House Pub & Grub, Shop 14, 1/F, Brim 28, Causeway Centre, 28 Harbour Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong +852 3100 0545

The Sips

Penicillin

The drink: The Original by Agung (HK$120)

The last time we waxed poetic about our love for this drink, it was called something else. But as they say, a rose by any other name, right? We won’t get into who did what or how we came to this point, we’ll just pay tribute to one of the tastiest cocktails in town, courtesy of the man who created it, Agung Prabowo. From the bar of Hong Kong’s closed-loop drinking destination Penicillin, we present The Original by Agung. Rotovap seashell vodka. Clear spiced tomato. Coconut. Oyster leaf. A twist on the Bloody Mary. Still the original. Accept no imitations. — Nathan Erickson, Editor-in-Chief

Penicillin, Amber Lodge, L/G, 23 Hollywood Rd, Central, Hong Kong, +852 9880 7995