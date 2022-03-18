We Got Beef: The best burgers in Hong Kong

You’re gonna need both hands and a whole lot of napkins. Here’s where to get the best burgers in Hong Kong.

Historians are unable to pinpoint the exact origins of the hamburger; while the name suggests Germanic roots, it’s plenty disputed that the beef patty sandwich we know and love may be the work of the Americans it’s so commonly associated with today. One thing that’s for certain is whoever was responsible, we’re all better off for it. The humble burger has taken on many forms, accompanied by endless varieties of toppings and condiments — these days, you can even get “Beyond” and “Impossible”-style burgers made from meat alternatives that taste (and even “bleed”) like the real thing.

The fact is, when it comes to all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese and so on, we just can’t get enough of greasy fingers, dirty napkins and smiles on our faces. With endless options in Hong Kong these days — it wasn’t always this way — knowing where to get a truly great burger can prove difficult, so we’ve gone ahead and done the hard work for you. With our MMMs Awards Winners (special shoutout to our exclusive sponsor foodpanda) leading the way, these are the best spots to get your hamburger and cheeseburger fix in Hong Kong.

The best burger restaurants in Hong Kong

Honbo (MMMs Awards Eaters’ Choice Awards Winner)

Honbo’s motto is ‘Real Good Burger’, and that’s exactly what founder Michael Chan has been feeding his native Hong Kong since opening in March 2017. With Double Gold American beef imported from Wisconsin topped with Hong Kong local ingredients, it’s easy to see why Honbo has become a beloved local favourite in such a short time.

Honbo, (various locations), Wan Chai, Sun St, New Sun House, G/F, +852 2567 8970

The Globe (MMMs Awards Winner)

‘Hong Kong’s Original Gastro Pub’ is a gathering place for anglophiles, football-heads and beer lovers, with a meaty, juicy burger worthy of its clientele. And don’t sleep on their extra-pulpy bloody mary, an excellent way to start a Saturday, Sunday or — we’re not judging — any other day of the week.

The Globe, Garley Building, 45-53A Graham St, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2543 1941

The Diplomat (MMMs Awards Winner)

While mixologist and beverage director John Nugent’s cocktails are the main attraction for this quasi-speakeasy at the bottom of Central’s H-Code, the perfectly proportioned and scrumptious Diplomat Burger — a quarter pounder with cheddar and a sesame seed bun — has gained a cult following in its own right. Try it and you’ll understand why.

The Diplomat, Shop 1, LG/F, H Code, 45 Pottinger St, Central, Hong Kong, +852 3619 0302

Five Guys (MMMs Awards Winner)

Put your phone down — a Five Guys burger is not for the neat. With a list of toppings that you can customise to your heart’s content, expect extra napkins, messy fingers and a smile on your face.

Five Guys, (various locations), Manning House, 48 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong, +852 3618 9122

Smoke & Barrel (MMMs Awards Winner)

There’s always a place for old-school American BBQ, and fortunately for all of us, that place is right here in Hong Kong. From Kinship’s Arron Rhodes and Chris Grare, a menu full of hearty, saucy grub is joined by a selection of burgers — all of which you’ll need both hands to muster.

Smoke & Barrel, 1/F-2/F, Wyndham Mansion, 32 Wyndham St, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2866 2120

Burger Deli (MMMs Awards Winner)

Lawrence and Yoyo are the people behind Burger Deli, a hidden gem in Sai Kung that’s more than worth the trip. Juicy handheld burgers are made to order alongside a menu of American-style treats, including jumbo hot dogs and sodas. Just give yourself a moment to let it all settle before you hit the hiking trail or the sea.

Burger Deli, G/F, Shop 2 Ko Shing House, 9 King Man St, Sai Kung, Hong Kong, +852 3689 9052

More burgers and cheeseburgers we love:

McSorley’s Ale House : Famously known as the oldest Irish pub in New York City, McSorley’s has a few outposts in Hong Kong offering delicious specials throughout the week. The best of those, however, is the two-for-one burger special — go ahead, double your pleasure.

: Famously known as the oldest Irish pub in New York City, McSorley’s has a few outposts in Hong Kong offering delicious specials throughout the week. The best of those, however, is the two-for-one burger special — go ahead, double your pleasure. Electric Avenue : While Electric Avenue has developed a reputation for offering up some of the most burger combos in town, they also nail the classics every time.

: While Electric Avenue has developed a reputation for offering up some of the most burger combos in town, they also nail the classics every time. Shake Shack : Another New York institution here in the Fragrant Harbour, you can’t go wrong with Shake Shack’s smashed patties and potato buns. There’s even a “Woof” menu so your furry friends have something to enjoy, too.

: Another New York institution here in the Fragrant Harbour, you can’t go wrong with Shake Shack’s smashed patties and potato buns. There’s even a “Woof” menu so your furry friends have something to enjoy, too. Monkey Cafe : There’s just something about hotel burgers — thick patties and fresh toppings come together for a platonic hamburger ideal, made to appeal to any traveller. Tucked inside the Emperor Hotel in Wan Chai, Monkey Cafe, we’re happy to say, nails it every time.

: There’s just something about hotel burgers — thick patties and fresh toppings come together for a platonic hamburger ideal, made to appeal to any traveller. Tucked inside the Emperor Hotel in Wan Chai, Monkey Cafe, we’re happy to say, nails it every time. Boy N Burger : Mel Zhou, burger lover, opened this newcomer on the scene last year with the goal of bringing better burgers to everyone. It’s safe to say she has succeeded with flying colours — simple burgers you love, done up with fresher ingredients than certain fast food joints have lead you to expect.

: Mel Zhou, burger lover, opened this newcomer on the scene last year with the goal of bringing better burgers to everyone. It’s safe to say she has succeeded with flying colours — simple burgers you love, done up with fresher ingredients than certain fast food joints have lead you to expect. Burger King : One thing that you may not have expected — despite the disappearance of its location on Staunton Street, one lone BK still stands on Victoria Peak, inside the same mall where the (coming back soon!) Peak Tram sits. Certain types of people, like our Editor-in-Chief, think that’s worth the trip. You might, too.

: One thing that you may not have expected — despite the disappearance of its location on Staunton Street, one lone BK still stands on Victoria Peak, inside the same mall where the (coming back soon!) Peak Tram sits. Certain types of people, like our Editor-in-Chief, think that’s worth the trip. You might, too. The Shady Acres : Everyone’s favourite Peel Street wine bar keeps an Impossible Double Cheeseburger on the menu that’s truly, impossibly good. And you know, Mother Earth will be happy, too.

: Everyone’s favourite Peel Street wine bar keeps an Impossible Double Cheeseburger on the menu that’s truly, impossibly good. And you know, Mother Earth will be happy, too. Moo Moo Plus : Located adjacent to Causeway Bay’s Fashion Walk, Moo Moo grills up juicy, handcrafted burgers that might bump you up a size after eating — it’ll be worth it, but save your shopping for after.

: Located adjacent to Causeway Bay’s Fashion Walk, Moo Moo grills up juicy, handcrafted burgers that might bump you up a size after eating — it’ll be worth it, but save your shopping for after. Cafe Whale : Chances are you’ve never tried a charcoal bun burger, and you’ve probably never had deep-fried wagyu either. Get your buns down to the Southside for a taste of something new — and life-changing.

: Chances are you’ve never tried a charcoal bun burger, and you’ve probably never had deep-fried wagyu either. Get your buns down to the Southside for a taste of something new — and life-changing. Burger Joys: Maybe the most — only? — reliable late night burger in Hong Kong, Burger Joys promises “happiness you can taste”, and they’ve delivered on that promise time and again.

The above list was compiled by Nathan Erickson, Sandra Kwong, Joey Wong and Lorria Sahmet.

